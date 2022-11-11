Primary Arms SLx 3x MicroPrism Review ~ VIDEO

AmmoLand News’ Jim Grant shoots and reviews the Primary Arms SLx 3x Micro Prism Scope.

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Prismatic optics like the Primary Arms Slx 3x MicroPrism show just how far optics technology has come in the past ten years. The compact prismatic scope from Primary Arms offers some of the best operational flexibility for sport or combat optics with its lightweight construction, excellent light reception, and ACSS BDC reticle. But there’s more to this optic than just stats, so let’s take a closer look.

The Primary Arms SLx 3x is a fixed-magnification, three-power scope that is designed from inception to work with both AR-15s and really any common rifle with a Picatinny rail. The SLx 3x is available in two configurations – a 5.56/.308 model and a .300blk / 7.62x39mm model. The only functional difference between the two models is what type of ACSS BDC reticle they employ. But the good news is that even if you decide to run a model with a different caliber than the host firearm, the SLx 3x Micro Prism can still be utilized to engage targets out to whatever desired distance – you’ll just have to zero it to that distance and learn your holdovers. That, or figure out the proper battle sight zero for your given caliber to ensure you’re only a few inches high or low out to a given distance – but that’s another article in and of itself.

SLx 3x Features

Here’s where the SLx 3x really shines – features and included accessories. When you open the box, it’s impossible not to notice the sheer amount of ‘stuff’ jam-packed inside. This includes three different risers – a low, medium, and cantilever style- and a two-bolt Picatinny mount with a special hex key designed to prevent over-tightening. One thing I really liked about the included features is that the mounting bolts themselves feature non-permanent Loctite – which is a God-send when running a serious-use optic on a heaver-caliber firearm.

On the top and right side of the SLx, the optic features low-profile turrets with 80 MOA of adjustment for both windage and elevation in quarter-MOA clicks. So despite being a fairly low-magnification optic, it still allows a shooter to dial in their specific firearm and load perfectly. On the left side, the SLx 3x features a knob that adjusts the brightness of the ACSS reticle from one to 13, with the bottom settings being designed for use with night vision devices.

SLx 3x Testing

For the review, I mounted the SLx 3x MicroPrism on five different firearms – an IWI Galil ACE .308 pistol, a TAVOR-7, a Kalashnikov-USA KR-103 SFS, a parts-built 7.62x39mm AR SBR, and a Springfield Hellion. And on every test gun, the SLx 3x MicroPrism held zero fine throughout every test. In the simplest terms, the SLx 3x MicroPrism just works – and it works incredibly well at that. Just a great all-around optic that strikes the perfect balance of magnification, weight/size, and light reception. After all my time with the optic, it has definitely become an indispensable part of my arsenal to the point where it would be one of the last optics I would ever sell if I had to.

Primary Arms SLx 3x MicroPrism Specs:

SKU: PA-SLX-3XMP-RAPTOR-7YP MPN: 710040 MSRP Price: $319.99 Manufactured by Primary Arms Battery Type CR2032 3V Lithium Coin Brand Primary Arms Click Value 1/4 MOA Eye Relief 2.70 in Field View 10038.00 ft Focal Plane Prism Scope Illuminated Illuminated Magnification 3X Night Vision Compatible Night Vision Compatible Reticle ACSS RAPTOR 7.62 Y Total Elevation Adjustment 80 MOA Total Windage Adjustment 80 MOA Turret Features Exposed Turrets, Low Profile, Tool Adjustable Weight7.95 Oz.



About Jim Grant

Jim is one of the elite editors for AmmoLand.com, who can wield a camera with expert finesse in addition to his mastery of prose. He loves anything and everything guns but holds firearms from the Cold War in a special place in his heart. When he’s not reviewing guns or shooting for fun and competition, Jim can be found hiking and hunting with his wife, son, and their dog Peanut in the South Carolina low country.

Product Reviews:

We give the Primary Arms SLx 3x MicroPrism 5 out of 5 stars. How would you rate the Primary Arms SLx 3x MicroPrism?

5/5 (1 Review)

