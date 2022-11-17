Gun Deals: Radical Firearms 300 Blackout AR-15 Carbine $429.99

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Primary Arms with a great buy on the Radical Firearms Ar15 Carbine in 300 Blackout for only $429.99. That is $180.00 off the MSRP

Radical Firearms 300 Blackout AR-15 Carbine

“Since its introduction in the jungles of Vietnam in the 1960’s, the AR platform of rifles has become one of the larger segments of the firearms market. In many ways, the AR is America’s chosen rifle, not least for its ability to be made into pretty much anything the user wants. From precision AR-10 rifles that put bolt actions to task, to pistol caliber variants that are great suppressor hosts for self defense, the AR has truly become an icon of the firearms world.

Among the manufactures out there making seriously interesting designs with great quality, we have Radical Arms making some of the best. Their series of rifles hold both quality and value to be important. Their rifles come with military standard uppers and lowers, keeping your options open for future customization. Additionally, these come with M-LOK free floating handguards that not only keep your hands cool and accessories secure, but also make the overall rifle nice and light while maintaining accuracy. All of the finishes are of high quality, from the melonite barrel to the anodized receivers: this is a great option to pick up a carbine in the new 300 blackout cartridge that some people are beginning to prefer to .223. Of course, that does mean that you can use standard 5.56mm magazines, which is a major bonus for those of us who already have a crate of them in the house. Overall the Radical Firearms AR-15 16 inch 300AAC Carbine with 12 inch M-LOK RPR Rail is a great AR for those looking to get into the 300 Blackout round.

Features:

16” Barrel

Pistol gas system

A2 flash hider

M-LOK Freefloat Rail RPR lightweight design

300 Blackout caliber

B5 Bravo 6 position Stock

Radical Firearms offers law enforcement-grade hardware. Crafted with quality materials and covered by their lifetime warranty, Radical Firearms is an outstanding choice for any budget.”