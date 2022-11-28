Red Arrow Weapons Expands Lineup With New .308 Firearms

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Red Arrow Weapons is adding to its lineup of .308 workhorses to offer the ultimate firearm for home defense, sport shooting, and hunting.

Dependable, versatile, and accurate, RAW .308 models pair the knockdown power of the caliber with the company’s sub-MOA barrel and the 2.5-pound single-stage trigger for premium performance.

The firearms feature premium nitride and Cerakote finishes to keep them looking sharp and operating at the highest level. Finishing touches such as the ambidextrous selector and the perfectly sized M-Lok handrail are included standard with the lineup, clearly demonstrating the RAW commitment to quality at an affordable price.

Red Arrow Weapons owner Kip Campbell uses his hunting expertise to ensure the firearms are a top-tier choice for hunting applications in addition to home defense and sport shooting.

To learn more about Red Arrow Weapons and browse the full lineup of products, visit redarrowweapons.com.

About Red Arrow Weapons

Red Arrow Weapons was started by hunter and outdoorsman, Kip Campbell. Host of the multi-network, multiple award-winning Red Arrow TV show, Kip is the perfect example of the work hard, play hard, Made in America type- AND he’s always had the highest standards when it comes to his equipment. That’s why each rifle RAW produces is designed to his exact specifications. Available in .223/5.56, .308 Win, .300 BLK, and 6.5 Creedmoor, you won’t find an AR-style rifle that comes out of the box with a better fit, finish, and functionality than those from Red Arrow Weapons.