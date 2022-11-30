Optics Deals: SIG SAUER Romeo-MSR 2MOA Reflex Red Dot Sight $84.99 FREE S&H Returns

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Optics Planet has SIG SAUER Romeo-MSR 2 MOA Dot Reflex Red Dot Sights starting at $84.99 each with FREE shipping and returns.

SIG SAUER Romeo-MSR 2 MOA Dot Reflex Red Dot Sight $84.99

Big things come in small packages with the long-lasting and durable Sig Sauer Romeo-MSR 1 X 20 mm Red Dot. These Red Dot Sights from the innovators at SIG SAUER feature 12 brightness settings and levels for optimal hunting and targeting use at night or during the day. With a special lens coating the Sig Sauer Electro-Optics Compact Romeo-MSR allows for greater light transmission and dot contrast in varying situations.

Specifications for SIG SAUER Romeo-MSR 2 MOA Dot Reflex Red Dot Sight:

  • Manufacturer: SIG SAUER
  • Finish: Nitron
  • Fabric/Material: Aircraft Grade Aluminum
  • Magnification: 1 x
  • Objective Lens Diameter: 20 mm
  • Objective Window Size: 20 mm
  • Reticle: 2 MOA Dot
  • Brightness Settings: 10
  • Eye Relief: Unlimited
  • Adjustment Type: MOA
  • Adjustment Click Value: 1 MOA
  • Parallax: Parallax Free
  • Lens Material: Glass
  • Optical Coating: High Performance
  • Attachment/Mount Type: MIL-STD 1913
  • Battery Quantity: 1
  • Battery Life: 20000 hours
  • Weather Resistance: Fog Resistant
  • Water Resistance Level: IPX-7
  • Shockproof: Yes
  • Fogproof: Yes
  • Length: 3.1 in
  • Width: 1.5 in
  • Height: 2.6 in
  • Weight: 4.9 oz
  • Included Accessories: Standard
  • Condition: New
  • Package Type: Box
  • Magnification Type: Fixed
  • Lens Finish: Coated
  • Quantity: 1
  • Tube Diameter: 20 mm
  • Switch Type: Dial
  • Overall Length: 3.1 in
  • W/E Travel at 100 Yds: 100 MOA
  • Base/Mount Type: M1913 Picatinny

Engage with your target quicker, faster, and more accurately with a Sig Sauer Red Dot Romeo Sight for shotguns, air rifles, carbines, and more!

