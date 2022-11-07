Guns InStock: Smith & Wesson M&P15-22 Semi-Auto Rifle in 22LR $359.99 FREE S&H CODE

|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
Brownells has in stock the super fun, semi-auto, Smith & Wesson M&P15-22 Rifle for $359.99 after coupon code "NOV40".
Smith & Wesson M&P15-22 Semi-Auto Rifle
The M&P15-22 SPORT is designed as a .22 LR using the popular M&P15 format. It features a handguard with the Magpul M-LOK™ system, allowing easy customization with many different M-LOK-compatible accessories. The top and bottom Picatinny rails offer even more options for optics, illumination, and custom accessories. A 2” M-LOK rail panel is standard with the package.
- Smith & Wesson
- 100-300-852WB
- Mfr Part: 10208
- 10” M&P® slim handguard with MAGPUL® M-LOK
- MAGPUL® MBUS® folding sights
- Easy to mount M-LOK accessories
- 2” M-LOK rail panel included
- 6-position CAR stock
- Functioning charging handle
- Shell deflector
- 2-position, receiver-mounted safety lever
- Armornite® barrel finish
- Compatible with most standard AR15 components and accessories
The included Magpul MBUS® front and rear folding sights make it ready for the range, right out of the box.
Guns InStock: Smith & Wesson M&P15-22 Semi-Auto Rifle in 22LR $359.99
