Guns InStock: Smith & Wesson M&P15-22 Semi-Auto Rifle in 22LR $359.99 FREE S&H CODE

USA – -(Ammoland.com)-Brownells has in stock the super fun, semi-auto, Smith & Wesson M&P15-22 Rifle for $359.99 after coupon code “NOV40”. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders. This will sell out fast. Limit one (1) per order. Check prices here and online here.

Smith & Wesson M&P15-22 Semi-Auto Rifle

The M&P15-22 SPORT is designed as a .22 LR using the popular M&P15 format. It features a handguard with the Magpul M-LOK™ system, allowing easy customization with many different M-LOK-compatible accessories. The top and bottom Picatinny rails offer even more options for optics, illumination, and custom accessories. A 2” M-LOK rail panel is standard with the package.

Smith & Wesson

100-300-852WB

Mfr Part: 10208

10” M&P® slim handguard with MAGPUL® M-LOK

MAGPUL® MBUS® folding sights

Easy to mount M-LOK accessories

2” M-LOK rail panel included

6-position CAR stock

Functioning charging handle

Shell deflector

2-position, receiver-mounted safety lever

Armornite® barrel finish

Compatible with most standard AR15 components and accessories

The included Magpul MBUS® front and rear folding sights make it ready for the range, right out of the box.