Spartan Armor Systems Black Friday Kicks Off Holiday Shopping

Tucson, Ariz. (Ammoland.com) – Spartan Armor Systems, manufacturers of American-designed and made body armor, tactical gear, and targets, launch its Black Friday promotions starting on Nov. 22 and running through Nov. 27. The sales continue with Cyber Monday, Nov. 28, online at Spartan Armor Systems.

During the Spartan Armor Systems Black Friday week, most products will be 25 percent off and Ares and Leonidas’ products are 10 percent off. Ares Level IV ceramic body armor combines toughness with lightweight, giving the wearer a weight advantage when it comes to mobility, with the strength to stop .30-06 M2AP armor-piercing rounds. Ares provides maximum protection in a full 9.5” x 12.5” medium ESAPI shooters cut profile and a traditional multi-curve design for added comfort. The Gen2 Leonidas Legend Plate Carrier is designed to meet the most rigorous demands of the modern tactical operator. Starting with a Cordura 500D body, the Leonidas Legend is enhanced with lightweight Squadron laser-cut laminate material over it. Enhanced shoulder pads, quick-release cummerbund, and high-density foam standoffs for air circulation are other newly refined enhancements.

On Nov. 28, 2022, Spartan Armor Systems’ online Cyber Monday sale begins with 25 percent off products sitewide and special flash sales on select products. A free Spartan Armor tee-shirt is a gift with any order of $199.00 or more, only during Cyber Monday.

New to body armor? Check out Spartan Armor Systems Body Armor Overview and head on over to www.spartanarmorsytems.com between Nov. 22 to Nov. 28, 2022, for some of the best deals on American-made body armor and accessories.

Still undecided? Spartan Armor Systems makes shopping for personal use, department, or gifts easy. Check out their Tactical Gift Guide for gifts for all ages, under $100, stocking stuffers, popular gear, the must-have gift, and even NIJ Certified gifts. Deck the halls with protection at www.spartanarmorsystems.com/tactical-gift-guide.

Check out Spartan Armor Systems 2022 Catalog and the extensive line-up of instructional, informative, and testimonial videos. Also, visit and follow Spartan Armor Systems’ Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube pages.

About Spartan Armor Systems®:

Spartan Armor Systems’ mission is to provide first responders and civilians with the affordable, reliable body armor protection they deserve. Spartan Armor Systems is one of the premier body armor and tactical gear suppliers in the United States, with high-quality armor plates, body armor, reactive targets, and more. Spartan Armor Systems specializes in NIJ-compliant body armor and manufactures ceramic & steel level III, level III+, and level IV threat protection. Their state-of-the-art facility in Tucson, AZ allows Spartan Armor to manufacture high volumes of body armor, resulting in some of the lowest lead times in the industry.

