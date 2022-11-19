Standard Manufacturing Announces Switch-Gun in .22LR

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Standard Manufacturing’s Switch-Gun .22WMR Folding Revolver has expanded into .22LR. The Switch-Gun is compact enough to fit into your pocket and occupies about the same space as a smart phone, though when open, features a large handle which provides a grip similar to a full-sized revolver yielding a high degree of control and accuracy. The Switch-Gun is built to be as compact as possible without sacrificing the most important aspects of a firearm, such as a comfortable grip, proper control, accuracy, and easy firing.

The Switch-Gun was designed with the safety and comfort of our users in mind. When in the folded position, the grip of the Switch-Gun completely encapsulates the trigger to prevent an accidental discharge. Upon depressing a button, the Switch-Gun immediately springs open as it is ready for the immediate and reliable discharge of five .22 Long Rifle cartridges. The Switch-Gun can help anyone make sure that they can always defend themselves. Having a gun that can be concealed in one’s pocket or fit easily into a drawer in your home can provide you with the proper protection wherever you may be.

The Switch-Gun .22LR and .22WMR cylinders are interchangeable and the option to add a .22WMR cylinder to your Switch-Gun .22LR purchase is available. The Switch-Gun .22LR can be found for purchase at dealers nationwide along with Standard Manufacturing’s official website at stdgun.com. Standard Manufacturing’s team is also available if you have any questions or need help finding what you need. The MSRP of the Switch-Gun is $449.

Frame and Barrel: CNC Machined Stainless Steel

CNC Machined Stainless Steel Action: Single Action Folding Revolver

Single Action Folding Revolver Barrel Length: .75″

.75″ Chamber: .22LR

.22LR Capacity: 5

5 Grip: Large Polymer

Large Polymer Weight: 9 Ounces, Loaded

9 Ounces, Loaded Dimensions: 2.125” x 3.75” x .75” Folded

About Standard Manufacturing

Standard Manufacturing, LLC is an American firearms company located in New Britain, Connecticut. Founded in 2014 by Louis Frutuoso, Standard Manufacturing serves as a sister company to Connecticut Shotgun Manufacturing Company, specializing in the production of top-quality tactical and classic firearms. Behind closed doors is 425,000 sq. ft of manufacturing space where truly gifted and skilled talent work together to make it happen!

Such firearms include the DP-12 Double Barrel Pump Shotgun, which received critical acclaim by winning the 2017 NRA Golden Bullseye Award. Other firearms include the SKO-12, SKO Shorty, and SKO Mini, which is a line of gas-operated, semi-automatic shotguns, and the Shorty and Mini specifically being available for firearm owners in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Standard also produces their own line of handguns, combining classic and modern gunsmithing techniques to create their own versions of the classic 1911 and Single Action Revolvers in .45 LC and .38 Special. And most recently, there has been the release of the S333 Thunderstruck, which is a double barrel, double action revolver that simultaneously fires two bullets per pull of the trigger.

Today, Standard Manufacturing continues to innovate and create top-quality firearms in-house that are reliable, useful, and provide a great and safe experience for the customer.