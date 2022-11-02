Stoeger Industries Offers Limited-Time Rebate on all STR-9 Handguns

Accokeek, MD –-(AmmoLand.com)- Stoeger Industries, manufacturer of performance-grade shotguns, personal defense handguns, and airguns, is offering buyers of new STR-9 9mm pistols a $50 rebate on qualified purchases made from November 1, 2022, through January 15, 2023. With prices for the STR-9 series handguns starting at $329 MSRP, this $50 mail-in rebate makes a great buy even better.

Stoeger brings an earned reputation for durable, dependable shotguns to the world of semiautomatic pistols with the new STR-9. This striker-fired 9mm comes packed with features you’d expect in a pistol costing twice as much. Its integrated rail, internal safety, reversible magazine release, optimized slide serrations, three-dot sight system and enhanced ergonomics deliver consistent performance and comfort.

The Stoeger STR-9 series includes eight base models, from the discreet carry STR-9SC sub-compact to the full-size STR-9S Combat pistol. All striker-fired models are built around a rugged polymer frame and nitride-hardened matte black finish slide. Quick-read 3-dot open sights are included on all STR-9s, and magazine capacities range from 10 to 20 rounds. Red dot fans can choose several models that come optic-ready from the factory.

To take advantage of this limited-time offer, go to the Stoeger rebate page and follow the online instructions. You will need the product UPC code, and the original store-identified receipt dated between 11/01/2022 and 01/15/2023 with your qualifying purchase circled to submit with your rebate claim. This offer is only valid on purchases made between 11/01/2022 and 01/15/2023.

To find a Stoeger dealer near you, go to the Stoeger Dealer Lookup page. For more information on the complete line of Stoeger STR-9 personal defense pistols, visit StoegerIndustries.com.

About Stoeger Industries

Established in 1924, Stoeger Industries is headquartered in Accokeek, Maryland, and manufactures a full line of semi-auto, pump, side-by-side, and over-and-under shotguns for hunting, sporting clays, and personal defense, along with a complete line of airguns. In 2019 Stoeger entered the handgun market by launching the STR-9 series of semi-auto pistols. The company uses innovative technology and proven engineering and manufacturing techniques to deliver reliable, high-quality products to consumers with an industry-leading performance-to-price ratio. Stoeger Industries stands behind its products with a 5-Year Warranty.

Stoeger Industries | 17603 Indian Head Highway | Accokeek, MD 20607 | StoegerIndustries.com

