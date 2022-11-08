Gun Deals: Stoeger STR-9C 9mm Pistol & Magazine Priced $$ To-Low-To-Show

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

Stoeger STR-9C 9mm Pistol.

Stoeger STR-9C 9mm Pistol.

Stoeger brings an earned reputation for durable, dependable shotguns to the world of semiautomatic pistols with the new STR-9. This striker-fired 9mm comes packed with features you’d expect in a pistol costing twice as much. Its integrated rail, internal safety, reversible magazine release, optimized slide serrations, three-dot sight system and enhanced ergonomics deliver consistent performance and comfort. SPECIFICATIONS Item Number: 31720

Barrel Length: 4.17″

Finish/Stock: Black Synthetic

Weight Unloaded: 28.8 oz

Mag. Capacity: 15+1

Type of Sights: Quick read 3-dot sight

Overall Length: 7.44″

Action: Striker fired

Magazine: Includes 1 magazine

Backstrap: Includes medium backstrap The STR-9 Compact is a semi-automatic striker-fired compact-sized handgun perfect for concealed carry and home defense.

