Streamlight Launches ProTac 2.0 Rail Mount Tactical Light

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Streamlight Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, launched a new high-power tactical rail-mounted light, the rechargeable ProTac 2.0 Rail Mount, delivering 2,000 lumens of blinding white light. Packaged as a system, the new light features independently operating push-button and remote pressure switches; the kit provides everything users need to mount to long guns. Also available in a light-only model, the ProTac 2.0 Rail Mount is powered by the new Streamlight SL-B50® battery pack that charges directly via an integrated USB-C port.

“The ProTac 2.0 Rail Mount is ideal for tactical, military, outdoor, and other users when conducting maneuvers or search operations or performing other tasks under low-light conditions,” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “It not only delivers 2,000 lumens but also offers up to 11 hours of run time. And users will especially appreciate the convenience and ease of charging the new SL-B50 battery pack either inside or outside of the light via a USB-C charge cord.”

The lightweight light features a rugged, integrated rail clamp that securely attaches to weapons with a MIL-STD-1913 (Picatinny) rail. It comes with a multi-function push-button tail switch for momentary or constant-on operation and a remote pressure switch that features momentary-on operation.

The ProTac 2.0 Rail Mount uses the SL-B50 Streamlight proprietary 4,900mAh protected Lithium-Ion USB rechargeable battery, accessed by the light’s sliding sleeve. The battery is keyed to ensure proper alignment of the charging port, and features LED status lights to indicate charging status, including red for charging and green for fully charged. It recharges in 6 hours. An integrated safety circuit protects the battery from accidental overcharge or discharge.

Featuring the latest in power LED technology, the ProTac 2.0 Rail Mount offers three settings – high, low, and strobe. On high, it provides 2,000 lumens,17,700 candela, and a run time of 2.50 hours. On low, it runs for 11 hours and delivers 250 lumens; the strobe mode provides 4.50 hours of run time. The light also features a TEN-TAP programmable switch that allows for user selection of three different programs: high/strobe (factory default), high only, or low/high.

The new light is easy to attach and mounts securely to a broad range of weapons. Both the push-button tactical and remote pressure switches allow for one-handed operation of the momentary, variable intensity, or strobe modes.

The ProTac 2.0 Rail Mount is fabricated from 6000 series machined aluminum with a Type II MIL-Spec black anodized finish. It features a glass lens with an anti-reflective coating that is gasket sealed. It measures 6.30 inches in length and weighs 9.06 ounces with an included Streamlight SL-B50-protected Li-Ion USB-rechargeable battery.

The light is IP67-rated for dust-tight and waterproof operation to 1 meter for 30 minutes. Extensively live-fire tested, it features an impact-resistant construction and is also 2-meter impact resistance tested.

The ProTac 2.0 Rail Mount has an MSRP that ranges from $245.00 to $299.00, depending on the configuration. As a system, it is packaged with a USB-C charge cord, a remote pressure switch, remote retaining clips, double-sided tape, and zip ties. The light-only model is remote pressure switch ready. The ProTac 2.0 Rail Mount comes with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

About Streamlight

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. has more than 45 years of experience making tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured, and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488 or visit Streamlight.com

