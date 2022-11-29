U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Colt Manufacturing’s most coveted hunting revolver is the Anaconda, chambered in the truly awesome .44 Rem Mag.

Today’s Anaconda is a hunter’s dream and has been entirely re-designed to utilize an oversized Colt Python action. This double-action revolver features a Linear Leaf Spring Action for a non-stacking, smooth-as-glass trigger pull, and it boasts a solid stainless-steel frame for strength and durability.

Available with either a six- or eight-inch barrel, the Anaconda sports recoil-absorbing Hogue grips and adjustable, interchangeable sights. It is also drilled and tapped for mounting an optic. The Anaconda is a versatile hunter, easy to carry and capable of great accuracy and ethical harvests.

Part of the challenge of handgun hunting with an Anaconda is the work a hunter will do to become a better stalker, getting closer to game when needed. Yet the hand gunner also needs to be very patient, willing to hold stone still while that buck of a lifetime decides if he’s going to approach or not.

Hunting with a wheelgun is a game-changer for the hunter, and a revolver like the Colt Anaconda can make it all happen. At the range and in the field, the Colt Anaconda in .44 Mag will get the job done–and then some.

