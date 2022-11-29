Nashville, TN -(AmmoLand.com)- The Green Valley ranges are open in Columbia, Missouri and again welcoming international competitors to the challenges of The Plates, The Practical, The Barricades, and The Mover. Bianchi Cup competition is back to full strength with new faces claiming the titles in the most prestigious handgun tournament of the year.

Then, the inspiring story of K-9 Echo, the selection and training of a certified drug dog that came from a tragedy. And your chance to help put K-9 Echo on the beat.

Plus, Julie Golob has another Smith & Wesson Pro Tip to improve your success on the range. More Info…

