|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Eurooptics with a blowout sale price on the Trijicon Credo 4-16×50 SFP w/ith Green MRAD Center Dot, 30mm, Matte Black Riflescope just $599.99 with FREE shipping. That is $940.00+ OFF the MSRP!
Trijicon Credo 4-16×50 SFP RifleScope
After decades in the forefront of the US military, Trijicon has taken everything they’ve learned and packed it into the rugged and affordable Trijicon Credo Series Riflescopes. With multiple illuminated reticle options, including red and green colors, and anti-reflective glass, the Credo offers edge-to-edge clarity that can withstand extreme conditions out in the field.
Features of Trijicon Credo Riflescopes
- Diopter accommodates the shooter’s individual prescription
- Accommodates different shooting positions and rifle configurations
- User-selectable LED brightness settings with an “off” in between each setting to adapt to any environment
- Crisp, precise, windage / elevation adjusters require no tools and are designed to prevent accidental shift
- Matte finish and easy-grip controls for fast, intuitive adjustments
- Ultra Durable for Ensured Reliability
- Ruggedized design engineered to withstand extreme conditions and tested to military standards and protocols
- Fully multi-coated broadband anti-reflective glass provides excellent light transmission, true detail and color with zero distortion on most models
- Illuminated reticles provide a clear aiming point that draws the shooter’s eye for fast engagement
- Choose from a variety of specially engineered reticle designs for fast ranging and holdovers
- Fast Scanning, Detection, and Tracking
- Extra-Wide field of view for maximum situational awareness
Made in Japan.
Optics Deals: Trijicon Credo 4-16×50 SFP RifleScope $599.99 FREE S&H USAVE $940+
Some Related Reviews: