Trijicon RMRCC Red Dot +RMRCC Slide & Parts Kit for GLOCK 43 $529.99 Rebate CODE

|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Trijicon has a $100 rebate for Trijicon RMR Optics that combined with a package on an RMRCC Slide & Parts Kit for GLOCK 43. You can pick up everything for $529.99 after a coupon code and mfg’s rebate.
Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders.
To get his price, you need to add the Brownells RMRCC package to your cart and use coupon code ‘AMMOLAND‘, then take your receipt to the RMRccRebate.com to get yourself an additional $100.00 OFF
Based on our “Front Cut” slide we designed originally for the Glock G43, this RMRcc Cut Slide includes serrations at the front and rear of the slide for easy manipulation, which is a big help when you’re fighting against the stiff recoil spring inside this compact 9mm. Just behind the ejection port, though, you’ll see a cutout that’s tailor-made to accept the Trijicon RMRcc red-dot sight. When you’re not using a red-dot sight, the slide includes a cover plate with a dovetail designed to accept all standard Glock rear sights, and a slot at the front of the slide is compatible with Glock’s front-sight tenon.
Each Brownells RMRcc Cut Slide is machined from 17-4 stainless steel billet and treated with a matte-black Nitride finish. Internally, the dimensions are identical to Glock’s OEM slides, so you can put factory Glock parts into the slide in order to build your complete gun. Note: this RMRcc Cut Slide includes the slide only. Consumers are responsible for either retaining the factory barrel and slide internals or finding new components to finish the slide. This slide does not require the use of a firing-pin channel liner.
Kit also includes a parts kit that contains all the parts you need to complete the innards of an aftermarket slide or refurbish a factory slide to like-new standards. All the parts in our Glock 43/43x/48 Slide Parts Kit are aftermarket parts made to the correct dimensions for proper fit, finish, and function in a factory spec slide. The extractor and firing pin are made from cast 17-4 SS. The extractor depressor plunger and firing pin safety are machined from bar stock.
Kit Includes:
Extractor
Extractor Depressor Plunger
Extractor Depressor Plunger Spring
Spring -Loaded Bearing
Slide Cover Plate
Firing Pin
Spacer Sleeve
Firing Pin Spring
Spring Cups
Firing Pin Safety
Firing Pin Safety Spring
Guide Rod and Recoil Spring Assembly
The RMRCC Adjustable Red Dot is born from the industry-leading Trijicon RMR®, the new RMRcc has the same reliability you expect, designed for concealed carry. The slimmer design fits a variety of pistols providing comfort during everyday carry.
4 year battery life
8 brightness settings with 2 night vision modes
Waterproof to 20 meters
Carry confidently with a sight that increases your speed, improves your accuracy, and keeps your focus on the target.
Trijicon RMRCC Red Dot +RMRCC Slide & Parts Kit for GLOCK 43 $529.99 Rebate CODE
Some Related Reviews:
Brownells.com Coupon Codes
$15 off $125+
$55 off $450+
|
$75 Off Orders $750+
$25 off $250
$10 off $100
|
$15 off $150
10% OFF Orders $150+
FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING on all orders with Membership
|
$150 Off Orders $1000+