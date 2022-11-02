Optics Deals: Vortex OPMOD CrossFire Limited Edition 1-4x24mm $143.99 FREE S&H

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Optics Planet with a great price and limited edition color on the tried and tested Vortex OPMOD Crossfire II 1-4 x 24mm rifle scope for just $143.99 with FREE shipping and returns. You save $140+ off the MSRP.

Vortex OPMOD Crossfire II 1-4 x 24mm rifle scope These FDE Vortex Crossfire II 1-4×24 AR15 Rifle Scopes from OPMOD are exclusive to OpticsPlanet and can’t be found anywhere else. The 30mm single-piece tube is constructed from a solid block of aircraft-grade aluminum that’s rugged to withstand recoil and be shockproof to impacts. The O-ring and nitrogen purging combine to make it waterproof, dustproof, and fog proof. It has capped reset turrets that don’t require tools to zero or re-index, using a 0.25 MOA adjustment graduation. The lenses use Vortex’s proprietary multi-coating for the best light transmission and anti-reflective properties. The V-Brite second focal plane red-illuminated MOA reticle has subtensions for range, holdover, and wind drift across the entire 1x to 4x magnification range. Perfect for close engagement AR’s, they’re also right at home on short carbines like the pistol-caliber models increasing in popularity.

Some Related Reviews:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting gun product offer, we will pass along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases, please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!

Some of the links on this page are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.