WildEar’s SafEarz Protects Hearing While Filtering Out Unwanted Sounds

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- SafEarz is a simple, affordable way to protect your hearing against unwanted sounds. SafEarz ready-fit earplugs are available with three distinct filter options, Shooter, Everyday, and Toggle.

WildEar SafEarz Hearing Protection

The Shooter filter reduces high-intensity sounds like gunfire, while still allowing you to have face-to-face conversations and hear sounds around you. The Everyday filter turns down the volume (noise) without sacrificing listening quality (the sounds you want to hear – music, warning signals, speech, etc.). The Everyday filter is ideal for lawn work, indoor or outdoor music concerts, and other activities with moderate noise. Our special Toggle option engages the Everyday filter when the toggle is in the open position and offers full protection when the toggle is closed. This product is best when you are in and out of the noise, and would like the option to close the toggle for full protection (great for power tools and loud sporting events).

SafEarz incorporates a three-flange earplug design for a tight but comfortable fit in the ear canal, with four sizes (small, medium, large, and extra-large) to ensure you get the right fit for your ears. Unlike disposable products, SafEarz are simple to clean and will provide months of reliable use. Each package includes one set of the selected filter, a lanyard, and a convenient storage case. The suggested retail price is $44.50-$49.50. More information on SafEarz ready-fit hearing protection and the entire line of WildEar products is available at www.wildear.com/, by calling 855-494-WILD(9453), or simply Click Here.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Walker, Minnesota, CavCom is the leader in innovative industrial hearing protection and communication systems. CavCom’s WildEar designs provide advanced electronic and passive hearing protection for avid outdoor enthusiasts, weekend warriors, music lovers, cell phone users, and those desiring comfortable, undisturbed sleep. For more information on the full line of state-of-the-art products, visit www.wildear.com or call 855-494-WILD(9453).

About WildEar:

WildEar electronic hearing protectors offer a variety of frequency and volume settings that allow you to tune your protectors in ways that work best for you. Settings are easily changeable for different environments and listening needs.

