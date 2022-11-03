Ammo Deals: Winchester Super-X 9mm 147gr Silvertip HP Low as $0.55ea FREE S&H

Ammoland Inc. Posted on by
Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!

Winchester Ammo Super-X 9mm 147 grain Silvertip HP defensive ammo sale deal

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Bereli has a great price on Winchester Ammo Super-X 9mm Luger 147 grain Silvertip Hollow Point defensive ammo that you can buy as cheap as $0.55 each a round with FREE shipping.

Winchester Ammo Super-X 9mm Luger 147 gr Silvertip Hollow Point

Since 1922, Super-X ammunition has provided exceptional quality and outstanding performance for all types of hunters and shooters who rely on its time-proven dependability backed by legendary excellence.

Manufacturer Winchester Ammo
Pricing Unit BX
Model Silvertip
UPC 020892227750
SKU W9MMST2
Width 2.6000
Length 3.3000
Height 1.6000
Weight 0.6500
Caliber 9mm Luger
Bullet Weight 147 GR
Muzzle Velocity 1010 fps
Application Personal Defense
Boxes Per Case 10
Bullet Type Silvertip Hollow Point
Bullet Weight In Grains 147 GRAINS
Cartridges Per Box 20.0000
Casing Material Brass
Dimension 1.55 X 3.05 X 4.15
Muzzle Energy 333 ft lbs
Reloadable Y
Rounds Per Box 20
Search Code WPST
Similar Items A9MM
Type Hollow Point
Units Per Pack 20

Ammo Deals: Winchester Super-X 9mm 147gr Silvertip HP Low as $0.55ea FREE S&H

Some Related Reviews:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting gun product offer, we will pass along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases, please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.
If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.
Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!
Some of the links on this page are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.
Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Matt in Oklahoma

Onion Field

0
Home Page | Recent Posts