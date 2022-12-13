ASA’s Silent Night Raffle: $23,000+ In Prizes!

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The American Suppressor Association (ASA) has been fighting for your Second Amendment right to own and use suppressors since 2011. Their work has helped 3 states legalize suppressor ownership and 19 states legalize hunting with suppressors. their attorney helped draft the Hearing Protection Act, they helped eliminate the Chief Law Enforcement Officer (CLEO) signoff requirement for NFA applications, and they led the charge for ATF’s eForms system. Today, the American Suppressor Association needs your help!

ASA’s Silent Night Raffle is the final fundraiser of the year for the organization that fights the hardest for your suppressor rights. With eight incredible prize packages worth a combined $23,737, this is an opportunity you don’t want to miss!

For just $5, you can support ASA’s mission to remove suppressors from the National Firearms Act while getting the chance to win:

Daniel Defense DD4 RIII 5.56mm rifle, Soundguard™ SG-556 suppressor, Vortex Optics Strike Eagle 1-8×24 FFP optic & mount, Remington UMC .223 ammo, Silencer Shop Tax Stamp – $200, Cole-Tac $100 GC; MSRP: $4,398.98

SIG MPX K 9mm pistol, SIG MODX-9 suppressor, SIG ROMEO3XL red dot optic, Remington Golden Saber ammo, Silencer Shop Tax Stamp – $200, Cole-Tac $100 GC; MSRP: $4,237.98

F-1 Firearms HDR-10 .308 rifle, Energetic Armament Peak 30 suppressor, Vortex Optics Strike Eagle 5-25x56mm FFP optic & rings, Remington UMC .308 ammo, Silencer Shop Tax Stamp – $200, Cole-Tac $100 GC; MSRP: $3,803.97

SilencerCo Upper & Lower receiver set, SilencerCo Omega 300 suppressor, $2,000 Brownells Gift Card to complete your build, Silencer Shop Tax Stamp – $200, Cole-Tac $100 GC; MSRP: $3,703.00

AB Suppressor MELB-P integrally suppressed Ruger Precision Rimfire rifle, Athlon Midas TAC 4-16-44mm optic & rings, Savior Equipment Ultimate Guitar Case, Magpul M-LOK bipod, 300rds of Remington .22 Target ammo, Silencer Shop Tax Stamp – $200, Cole-Tac $100 GC; MSRP: $2,632.92

Rugged Alaskan360 multicaliber suppressor donated by Capitol Armory, Henry Big Boy .38/.357 lever-action rifle donated by Lipsey’s, Remington Golden Saber ammo, Silencer Shop Tax Stamp – $200, Cole-Tac $100 GC; MSRP: $2,563.00

YHM KR7 5.56mm Rifle, YHM Turbo T2 suppressor, Remington UMC .223 ammo, Silencer Shop Tax Stamp – $200, Cole-Tac $100 GC; MSRP: $1,656.84

Tactical Solutions Axiom rimfire suppressor, Silencer Central covers Tax Stamp, Cole-Tac $100 GC; MSRP: $740.00



As a thank you, Silencer Shop or Capitol Armory are going to cover the tax stamps for the winners and Cole-Tac is going to throw in a $100 gift certificate for a suppressor cover or other accessories.

Every dollar raised helps ASA stay active in Washington, D.C. and in Capitols across the country. Help ASA keep the fight alive by buying a ticket in the ASA Silent Night Raffle now! Act fast – the contest ends on Thursday, December 15th at 11:59 PM ET.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER, WIN OR CLAIM A PRIZE

ABOUT THE AMERICAN SUPPRESSOR ASSOCIATION

The American Suppressor Association (ASA) is the unified voice of the suppressor community. We exist for one reason and one reason only: to fight for pro-suppressor reform nationwide.

The ability of the American Suppressor Association to fight for pro-suppressor reform is tied directly to our ability to fundraise. Since the ASA’s formation in 2011, 3 states have legalized suppressor ownership and 19 states have legalized suppressor hunting. None of this would have happened without your support. Join us in the fight to protect and expand your right to own and use suppressors by becoming an ASA Member at www.ASAMember.com.