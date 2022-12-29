Bill Wilson Wins 2023 NRA Golden Bullseye Award

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Wilson Combat is pleased to announce that Bill Wilson, Founder and President of Wilson Combat, is the 2023 National Rifle Association Golden Bullseye Awards Pioneer recipient.

The NRA’s Pioneer Award spotlights the exemplary achievement and cumulative body of work of an individual or members of a family, team, or partnership responsible for the development and introduction of shooting equipment that has made a profound, positive and enduring impact on the way Americans shoot and hunt.

Wilson is the founder and President of Wilson Combat of Berryville, AR. Since 1977, Wilson Combat has been a leader in the field of high-performance 1911 custom pistols, handgun accessories, AR-15 pattern rifles, and countless other firearms products developed for the serious practical shooter, law enforcement, hunting, and military applications. In its history, Wilson Combat has gone from being a modest 1911 customizer to a state-of-the-art, fully integrated firearms design and manufacturing facility with over 200 employees and multiple brands under its umbrella in Arkansas and Texas.

“People sometimes ask me, what is the secret to your success in business? In business or any endeavor, whether it is competition, shooting, or business, it takes vision, determination, and tenacity. You have to work hard at it. You have to be willing to take risks, and you have to be able to take advantage of opportunities when they become available to you”. – Bill Wilson

Initially known for its industry-leading accessories like legendary 1911 pistol magazines, parts, and barrels, Wilson Combat has produced firearms that are a top choice for champion shooters, defensive firearms experts, and well-informed private citizens for decades. The in-house designed EDC X9 series of defensive handguns is one of the most successful handguns in its price range. In-house custom 1911, shotgun, and AR rifle production has been augmented by industry collaborations with Beretta USA and SIG-SAUER that have elevated the performance of production handguns using Wilson-designed and manufactured parts.

In addition to the significant growth at Wilson Combat, Wilson also owns and manages firearms accessory maker Chip McCormick Custom, high-performance bullet manufacturer Lehigh Defense, and most recently acquired the assets of Melvin Forbes’ New Ultralight Arms, which promises to bring some of the highest quality, lightest weight bolt action hunting rifles back to the marketplace.

In 1996, at the onset of the meteoric rise of legalized concealed carry in the United States, Wilson became the guiding force behind the International Defensive Pistol Association, a competitive shooting association dedicated to the oversight of defensive shooting competitions focused on real-world scenarios using practical handguns that currently boasts over 25,000 members in over 70 countries.

Bill Wilson’s legacy has raised the bar of high-performance, practical firearms worldwide. In his visible role as a competitor, hunter, author, gunsmith, manufacturer and developer of some of the most innovative arms and accessories, Wilson has always been a staunch advocate of the National Rifle Association and its focus on preserving the inalienable right of the people to Keep and Bear Arms as enshrined in the Second Amendment of The United States Constitution.

“Our gun rights are cherished and important civil liberties and I am extremely humbled to be honored by the NRA with this award. No organization has done more for the American gun owner than the NRA and I am proud to stand with them in their fight to preserve our right to keep and bear arms”- Bill Wilson.

Congratulations Bill!

About Wilson Combat

Headquartered in Berryville, Arkansas since 1977, Wilson Combat is an industry leader in high-quality firearms for self-protection, law enforcement, military, and recreational use. Wilson Combat manufactures cutting-edge handguns, rifles, shotguns as well as firearm accessories, and ammunition. Visit www.wilsoncombat.com for more information.