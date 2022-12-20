Ammo Deals: CCI Blazer Brass 380 Auto Ammunition 250 Rounds $115.00 FREE Shipping

Ammoland Inc. Posted on by
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Bereli with some great pricing on CCI Blazer Brass 380 Auto ammunition, 250 rounds for $115.00 with FREE shipping. That is $0.46 each a round.

CCI Blazer Brass 380 Auto Ammo

Blazer(R) Brass brings shooters the reliability and quality of ammunition built to SAAMI standards, and is backed by stringent ISO certified quality systems. Blazer Brass is loaded in reloadable brass cases for added value. Standard Boxer-type primers and primer pockets mean you can reload Blazer Brass cases just like any other case. Blazer Brass is loaded with a protected-base FMJ bullet. CCI(R) primers insure reliable ignition, and we load clean-burning propellants.

    • UPC 076683052025
    • Manufacturer Blazer Ammunition
    • Manufacturer Part # 5202
    • Model Blazer Brass
    • Caliber 380 ACP
    • Grain Weight 95Gr
    • Type Full Metal Jacket
  • Units per Box 50
  • Units per Case 1000
  • Subcategory Handgun Ammunition

Blazer Brass is available in 9mm Luger, 380 Auto, 38 Special, 357 Magnum, 40 S&W, and 45 Auto calibers with standard-weight bullets.

