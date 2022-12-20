Colt Pro-Shooter Jalise Williams Claims National Titles in 2022

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Jalise Williams signed onto Team Colt in April 2020 and has become a top-ranked female action shooter in USPSA, IPSC, 3-Gun, and Steel Challenge competitive shooting events across the country. Williams is the youngest Single Stack Ladies National Champion in USPSA history, winning at age 15, and has more than 100 other titles to her name!

It was another banner year for this Team Colt shooter. Her year’s accolades include:

2022 World Speed Shooting Championship: 1st Lady Limited

2022 Classic Nationals: 1st Lady Single Stack National Champion

2022 USPSA 2-Gun Nationals: 1st Lady Limited National Champion

2022 Limited Nationals: 1st Lady Limited

2022 Production Nationals: 1st Lady Production

2022 Pan American Games: Gold Ladies Team Production Optics

2022 Multigun Nationals: 3rd Lady Tac Ops

Williams proudly carries on the Team Colt Legacy at the highest levels of competition, trusting her Colt firearms’ reliability and performance for a competitive edge. With her sights set on next year, she is looking forward to continuing shooting success in 2023.

“We couldn’t be prouder of Jalise’s incredible season of performance. We will continue to support her career fully as she continues to amaze us and perform at such an historically elite level.” Paul Spitale, Executive Vice President, Colt CZ Group North America.

For more information on USPSA membership and upcoming matches, please visit https://uspsa.org/. To learn more about Colt firearms and history, please visit www.colt.com.

About Colt Manufacturing Company LLC

Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC (www.colt.com) is among the world’s leading designers, developers and manufacturers of firearms. Founded by Samuel Colt in 1836, Colt’s Manufacturing has supplied civilian, military and law enforcement customers in the United States and abroad for over 185 years. Colt operates its manufacturing facility in West Hartford, Conn.

For more information, please visit WWW.COLT.COM.