FN Releases the Rush 9Ti 9mm Suppressor

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- FN America, LLC is pleased to announce the release of its first commercial pistol suppressor, the FN Rush™ 9Ti. This highly reliable, durable and versatile 9mm pistol suppressor is made from a lightweight Titanium-hybrid construction and was developed for an unmatched shooting experience with the FN 509 tactical line of pistols and other 1/2×28”-threaded firearms. The unique booster assembly, blast baffle and baffle stack design provide a tight gas piston seal and even gas distribution that flows the gases forward to deliver reduced blowback to the user’s face, reduces recoil and provides effective sound suppression.

“The FN Rush 9Ti is the first introduction in FN’s portfolio of firearm accessories that enhance the end user’s shooting experience,” said Chris Cole, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for FN America, LLC. “Our goal with developing the Rush 9Ti was to give consumers a reliable and durable 9mm suppressor that met FN’s rigorous quality standards and would integrate seamlessly with the FN 509 and other 9mm hosts. We tackled some of most common complaints about suppressor performance like blowback and recoil reduction to deliver a final product capable of mitigating both.”

Perfected for performance with the FN 509 tactical line of pistols and other 9mm hosts, the FN Rush 9Ti delivers smooth, reliable function while maintaining the accuracy standards that FN owners depend upon. The overall slim design and lightweight Titanium-hybrid construction provide the perfect counterbalance to reduce recoil and maintain a clear sight picture with suppressor-height sights. The simple design also breaks down for maintenance with the included front/end cap assembly tools.

The included 1/2×28” booster assembly is entirely unique and is the smallest, most lightweight on the market. Its tight gas piston seal along with the unique gas flow through the blast chamber and baffle stack perfectly time the gas flow back into the firearm and through the suppressor tube. This enables near neutral impact to slide cycle speeds that drastically improve reliability, allowing users to have a more enjoyable shooting experience with dependable feeding and extraction across a wide array of commercial loads from light training rounds to subsonic loads. Additionally, the design dramatically improves system durability with reduced back pressure into the firearm, thus reducing overall wear and tear along with felt recoil.

“When selecting a suppressor, customers often have to choose between effective sound suppression, reduced blowback or felt recoil; you very rarely get all in one,” said John Ryan, Director of Product Management for FN America, LLC. “Our team developed a suppressor that delivers an unmatched shooting experience straight from the box. You no longer have to settle for one or the other with the Rush 9Ti.”

The FN Rush 9Ti is a highly reliable, durable and versatile 9mm suppressor that can mount easily to any 1/2×28” host and doesn’t compromise on sound suppression, gas blowback or recoil.

Specifications:

Caliber Rating: 9x19mm

Overall Length: 7.3 inches

Tube Diameter: 1.375 inches

Weight: 10.8 ounces excluding piston

Included 1/2×28” piston

Included end cap/front cap assembly tool

Titanium tube, high-heat stainless steel blast and tulip baffles, aircraft-grade aluminum baffle stack

Available in Flat Dark Earth or Black HT Cerakote

Limited lifetime warranty

To learn more about the FN Rush 9Ti, please visit fnamerica.com/rush9ti.

About FN America, LLC

Carry the Future® | FN America, LLC, the U.S. subsidiary of Belgium-based FN Herstal, S.A. provides U.S. military, law enforcement, and commercial customers with a complete range of state-of-the-art, groundbreaking solutions developed around small caliber firearms and associated ammunition under the FN brand name.

FN Herstal is the Defense & Security entity of Herstal Group that also includes a Hunting & Sports Shooting entity (Browning and Winchester Firearms’ brand names) and operates globally.

FN product lines include portable firearms, less lethal systems, integrated weapon systems for air, land, and sea applications, remote weapon stations, small-caliber ammunition, as well as modern and cutting-edge solutions to provide enhanced combat, logistics, maintenance, and communication capabilities.

In addition to FN America – headquartered in McLean, VA, with manufacturing operations in Columbia, SC –, FN Herstal is the parent company of FNH UK in the UK and Noptel (optoelectronics) in Finland.

For more information on FN’s latest products, visit us at www.fnamerica.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.