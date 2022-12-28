Gear Deal: Lancer L5 Advanced Warfighter Magazines 10 pack $139.99

U.S.A.-(AmmoLand.com)- KYGUNCO has a great deal on 10 packs of Lancer L5 Advanced Warfighter 5.56 30-round magazines in translucent smoke color with flat rate shipping. These are great AR-15 magazines and will make a great addition to your rifle!

Lancer set out to design a better 5.56 magazine; one with the reliability of steel and the durability and weight of polymer. The L5 Advanced Warfighter Magazine (AWM®) is that magazine.

The L5AWM’s exclusive hybrid design includes a hardened steel feed lip assembly molded into a proprietary polymer body with aggressive surface texturing to create the ultimate rifle magazine tough enough for military, law enforcement, and competition applications.

FEATURES

The L5AWM is compatible with modern weapon systems, including M4/M16/AR15, SCAR16, HK416, ARX160, SIG556, ARC, SIG MCX, IWI Tavor, IWI X95, SA80, chambered in 5.56x45mm / .223 Remington.
Designed, tooled, manufactured, and assembled in the USA
SPECIFICATIONS

  • Weight: .3 lbs

  • Dimensions: 1 × 3 × 8 in

  • Caliber: .223 Rem, 5.56x45mm, .300BLK (<200gr)

  • Capacity: 30 Rounds

3 Comments
Just bought 10 trusted Magpul gen2 30 rndr's for 9.99 each. Lancer quality ? 9.99 beats 13.99 and I know Magpul works reliably.

CourageousLion

I've had issues with Magpul magazines due to the total polymer construction. Lancers are hybrid. The area that matters the most is the feed lips and Lancers are steel. I've NEVER had an issue with Lancers. Plus these give you the ability to see exactly how many rounds are left in the magazine at a glance. So the extra $4.00 is worth it to me at least. And of course these folks WOULD have a $15.50 shipping charge attached which for 20 comes out to $14.77 each.

Russn8r

What good's a magazine without affordable ammo to put in it? Can't believe all the myopic "just in time" manufacturers & distributors who didn't bother stocking for the occasional panic. Could've made a fortune and kept prices from exploding so much. But the entitled would've whined about "gouging", as if it's someone's duty to store for them and sell to them at a "fair" price what they didn't bother buying and storing themselves. Populist socialism weakens the incentive to stock for bad times.

