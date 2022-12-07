Hornady Reloading Has Accessories That All Reloaders Need

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- For decades, reloading has been the driving force behind the Hornady name. From the single-stage Classic to the progressive Lock-N-Load AP, Custom-Grade Dies, and Hornady’s innovations to come, we’re continually putting more into reloading so you can get more out of it.

Beyond the essential equipment of a reloading press, powder measure, scale, set of dies, case lube, and a loading manual, you will find an extensive line of tools and accessories. Whether a reloading novice or a seasoned veteran who values simplicity and function, Hornady’s Reloading accessories can speed up your efforts and make the experience more enjoyable.

Reloading stations are sometimes situated in rooms and places where lighting might present strong shadows or have dimly lit areas that can impede quick safety and quality inspections. Light up your press with Hornady’s Lock-N-Load® Light Strip. The adhesive backing on the light strip lets you attach the strip anywhere. A little extra light might improve the reloading operation. The Lock-N-Load® Light Strip features long-lasting LED lights and plugs into a standard 110V outlet or Hornady’s Lock-N-Load Control Panel.

Reloaders know the frustration of funnels when they are constantly rolling off the table, and Hornady came up with an innovative design. The Basic Powder Funnel is designed with a squared-rim design that means no rolling whenever you set it on the table. The funnel fits all calibers between .22 and .45.

Hornady’s Premium Powder Funnel Kit offers high-capacity transfer through non-static aluminum. It nests into a form-fitted storage case. The kit has nine caliber-specific bushings that perfectly fit the funnel into case sizes that include: .224, .243/6mm, .257, .264/6.5mm, .277/6.8mm, .284/7mm, .308, .338 and .375.

Trimming is essential in reloading because the case gets longer with the brass flowing forwards. The case will end up too long to actually chamber in the rifle. So, we trim the case back to a set distance to give us clearance in the chamber.

Reloaders will appreciate the Hornady® Cam-Lock Trimmer that allows you to accurately restore fired cases to the correct length no matter the thickness of the cartridge rim, thanks to the unique way the case is locked in place in the shell holder.

The Hornady® Cam-Lock Trimmer uses standard Hornady removable shell holder heads, so you can use the same shell holder head in your trimmer and your Hornady reloading press. The Cam-Lock Trimmer can be mounted on a bench or clamped in a vise, and is adjustable for all sizes of cartridge cases.

Reloaders rely on the Cam-Lock Trimmer feature, which allows the lever to lock the case in place. The Micro Adjust cutter allows .001″ changes without moving the case (extra cost on competitor trimmers). Plus, its large diameter, replaceable cutting head is made of ultra-hard tool steel and trims cases up to 50 caliber.

The Cam Lock Trimmer includes seven of the most popular pilot sizes: 22 cal, 6mm, 270 cal, 7mm, 30 cal, 38 cal and 45 cal.

Use only Hornady® brand shell holders with the Cam-Lock Trimmer. Other shell holder brands are not compatible with this unit.

