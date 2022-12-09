Hornady Security RAPiD Safe Ready Vault Series Feature Big-Time Security

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Secure firearm storage is essential for responsible gun owners. The RAPiD Safe Ready Vault Series is loaded with modern technology and proven security features to keep firearms secure while accessible. Hornady Security® RAPiD Safes offer quick, dependable firearm access using patented RFID technology while providing unmatched security from unauthorized users.

The RAPiD Safe Ready Vault series includes the Ready Vault and the Compact Ready Vault. The bigger, Ready Vault accommodates up to six long guns and fourteen handguns. The Compact Ready Vault model, the smaller of the two in the series, is sized for storing two pistols and up to three shotguns or rifles.

RAPiD Safe Ready Vaults use patented RFID lock-opening technology. Swiping an RFID-equipped wristband, key fob or decal over the safe’s sensor instantly opens the vault door. A programmable digital keypad and mechanical key offer additional entry methods. An AC-powered lock with battery backup provides 24/7 protection and rapid access. Programming RFID locks add the convenience of opening multiple safes with the same tags.

The new RAPiD Safe Ready Vault with WiFi wirelessly sends entry notifications through the Hornady App to a phone or other portable device. This feature allows owners to be alerted to critical information about authorized (and unauthorized) vault entry.

The safe’s internal SQUARE-LOK™ walls create a customizable organizing system that allows the included gun racks and other SQUARE-LOK™ accessories to be mounted in numerous configurations to maximize storage. Add-on accessories compatible with SQUARE-LOK™ include Hornady Security LED lights, magnetic hooks, hygrometers and dehumidifiers. A padded neoprene floor mat prevents slipping, allowing guns to be stored upright, while the coated gun racks keep long gun barrels and pistols spaced apart, preventing damage in storage.

Ready Vaults use heavy-duty steel construction and five hardened locking lugs, engineered to withstand a barrage of attacks, including prying, dropping, picking, sawing and targeted hinge attacks. Ready Vaults exceed ASTM international safety standards for security. Pre-drilled mounting holes allow additional security for mounting to a heavy household object.

Hornady Security specializes in innovative firearms security storage solutions like RAPiD Safe Ready Vaults. The Ready Vault Series is ideal for the homeowner with a few pistols and long guns or someone who needs a secondary safe.

RAPiD Safe Ready Vault w/ WiFi Features:

Fast and dependable touch-free entry

Convenient keypad access

WiFi-enabled; receive lock status via Hornady app

Exceeds ASTM International safety standards

Heavy-duty, tamper-proof construction

AC power with battery backup

Pre-drilled mounting holes

Padded neoprene floor mat

Includes: AC power supply, four programmable RFID tags, gun racks

RAPiD Safe Compact Ready Vault w/ WiFi Specifications:

Construction: heavy-duty steel with 5 internal hardened locking lugs

Storage: SQUARE-LOK™ walls for mounting accessories

Lock: RFID, keypad or circular key

Exterior Dimensions: 52.2” x 10” x 10” (plus 1.7” for handle)

Interior Dimensions: 51.8” x 9.8” x 8”

Weight: 80 lbs

MSRP: $526.99

RAPiD Safe Ready Vault w/ WiFi Specifications:

Construction: heavy-duty steel with five internal hardened locking lugs

Storage: SQUARE-LOK™ walls for mounting accessories

Lock: RFID, keypad or circular key

Exterior Dimensions: 52.2″ x 20.0″ x 15.1″ (*add 1.7″ for handle)

Interior Dimensions: 51.8″ x 19.0″ x 12.7″

Weight: 165 lbs

MSRP: $1,026.99

About Hornady Manufacturing Company

Founded in 1949, Hornady® Manufacturing Company is a family-owned business headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska. Proudly manufacturing products that are made in the USA, Hornady® Manufacturing is a world leader in bullet, ammunition, reloading tool, accessory and security product design and manufacturing.

For more information, please visit WWW.HORNADYSECURITY.COM