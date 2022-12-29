How to Mount Your C&H Precision Weapon Plate to Your Optic ~ VIDEO

Richmond Hill, GA – -(AmmoLand.com)- C&H Precision Weapons offers a wide array of mounting plates that fit various slides and optics. It takes time and research to understand all the different slide-cut footprints and what plate fits an optic of choice. Luckily, the team at C&H Precision is happy to help with your selection and purchase.

Once an adaptor plate is chosen, the mounting process is relatively straightforward. Make sure the workspace is clean; it’s a great time to lay out all tools, ensuring all necessary items are present. Besides the plate and optic, a tool kit with appropriate Torx bits and drivers are essential. C&H Precision Weapons offer a complete tool kit setup. Fix-It Sticks are an excellent end-all-be-all tool system. The kit, sold on the C&H Precision website, provides a T8 and T10 Torx bit, 10 in-lb torque limiter, and the t-handle system. This kit can be found here.

As with any critical tool assembly, cleanliness is of utmost importance. Cleaning the plate, screws, and tools will help to ensure a tight fit free from debris. After cleaning the screws, apply a dot of Vibra-Tite to the threads and allow to set for 15-30 minutes, depending on climate.

Depending on the model, press-fitting T-Nuts into the machined pocket on the bottom of the plate may be necessary. If trying to fit the mount into the slide and finding it too difficult, these t-nuts may need to be pressed farther into the plate. Once fitted into the slide, ensure the adaptor fits flat and the mounting holes line up with those in the slide.

Now comes the fun part, making it all work. Taking the appropriate previously cleaned screws with Vibra-Tite, insert them into the mounting holes. Torque is key to a proper fit with screws of the appropriate strength. It’s helpful to use a torque driver to tighten these to 10 in-lb. It’s helpful to finish this assembly by adding an oil-based sharpie mark over the screws and plate as a visual identifier of loosening walking.

The next main part of the assembly is the actual mounting of your red dot of choice. Following the previous steps, line up the holes and insert the appropriate screws through the red dot and into the plate. Tighten to the same torque of 10 in-lb. Again, it’s helpful to mark the screws with paint witness marks to easily identify screws that are walking out.

A few important notes:

If the screws need to be removed for any reason – battery change – it’s recommended to replace the screws with brand new ones. New screw kits can be found here.

Never use Blue or Red Loctite on screws. The former can make removal tricky, and the latter will require significant heat to loosen, potentially warping the mounting hardware.

As always, the staff at C&H Precision Weapons is available to answer your questions and concerns. For an in-depth process on plate adaptor and red dot installation, look here.

About C&H Precision Weapons

