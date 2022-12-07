Ammo Deals: Igman .223Rem FMJ 55Grn, 500 Rnds Ammunition $180.49 FREE S&H

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman’s Guide has in stock and shipping 500 rounds of Igman Remington .223 Remington, FMJ, 55 Grain ammo for $180.49 with FREE shipping for club members. That is $0.360 each a round. Check the buy now button as they have 1000 round quantities order options also at the time of this post for less $. Check prices over here.

Here we have standard Remington® .223 Ball Ammo made under contract by Igman Ammunition of Bosnia & Herzegovina. Key Specifications Item Number: 720536

Mfg. Number: LREM223

UPC Number: 885344981945

Caliber: .223 Remington

Bullet Weight: 55 grain

Bullet Style: Full Metal Jacket

Muzzle Velocity: 3,231 FPS

Muzzle Energy: NA

Case Type: Brass

Primer Type: Boxer, reloadable

Rounds: 500 So you get proven Remington quality at a terrific price.

