|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Kentucky Gun co with a great price on a KIMBER MICRO 9 9mm handgun, just $449.99 with FREE shipping. You save $120+ off the MSRP on this compact EDC weapon.
KIMBER MICRO 9 9mm
The easily concealed Micro 9 features mild recoil, smooth trigger pull and the intuitive operation of a 1911.
SPECIFICATIONS
Model: 3300236
Caliber: 9MM
Frame Finish: Aluminum
Slide Finish: Black
Capacity: 7 Rd. Mag.
Barrel Length: 3.15″
Weight: 15.6 oz.
Twist: 1 in 16″
Gun Deals: KIMBER MICRO-9 9mm Handgun, just $449.99 FREE Shipping
Some Related Reviews:
Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting gun product offer, we will pass along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases, please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.
If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.
Support AmmoLand NewsSign up for the Daily Digest email and protect the 2nd Amendment.
Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!
Some of the links on this page are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.
Never thought much of Kimber but I wish I would have bought this for my wife and I rather than a Sig P938. I have a friend who has the Kimber and loves it. It shoots nice too.
music, Ive never had nothing but problems with Kimbers. They just seem to have feeding /jamming issues. Changed mags, used different ammo, same problem.
I tested a 9mm and it jammed constantly. I thought it was just dirty because it was a range gun. I told the guys and they didn’t even bother to clean it they just put it back on the rack. I like how it felt and the kick was minimal but the jamming issue turned me away. I blamed it on a dirty gun and bought the Springfield XDM40 that was dirty as hell and still fired without jamming..
Music, I always keep my firearms clean because of this. The last thing anyone wants is FTF problems because of a dirty firearm. The Kimber problems I had weren’t because the weapon was dirty.
The manual says 124g. bullets to 147g only. 115’s wont cycle.