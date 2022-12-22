Ammo Deals: Lahab 5.56mm 62grn M855 Green Tip FMJ 840rnds +Ammo Can $334.99 CODE

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- TrueshotGunClub has 840 rounds of Lahab 5.56x45mm 62 Grain M855 (Green Tip) FMJ and a FREE Steel Ammo Can for $334.99 with FREE shipping after coupon code “shipfree“.

TrueShotGunClub A-Zone members get FREE shipping on all orders after code “shipfree.” Not a member yet? Get $20.00 off membership with code “SAVE20AMMOLAND”.

Lahab 5.56x45mm 62 Grain M855 (Green Tip) FMJ 840 Rounds with Steel Ammo Can Lahab Ammunition has been manufacturing ammunition for over 25 years and produces high-performance ammunition that meets US-MIL Spec, NATO, and CIP specifications. Lahab Light Ammunition is manufactured in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. Manufacturing a wide range of rifle calibers from 5.56x45mm, 223 Rem, 300 blackout, 308 Win, 338 Lapua, 375 and 408 CheyTac. In pistol Calibers, they manufacture 9mm, 9x21mm, 38 Special and 40 S&W. Brand Lahab

Caliber 5.56x45mm

Bullet Weight 62 Grain

Bullet Type Full Metal Jacket

Case Brass

Quantity 840

Condition New

Use Range Their state-of-the-art facility ensures quality and consistency ammunition.

Some Related Reviews:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting gun product offer, we will pass along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases, please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!

Some of the links on this page are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.