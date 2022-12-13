|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has a great buy for existing or those looking to get into reloading. Lee Precision Breech Lock Challenger Kit is just $157.49 after coupon code “AMMOLAND” at check out and FREE shipping for Edge members. You get a whole lot of top-quality gear for your reloading bench in this package.
Lee Precision Breech Lock Challenger Reloading Kit
The Lee Precision Breech Lock Challenger kit features the same components as the 50th Anniversary Kit, but they have replaced the Safety Prime with the Auto Prime and a set of Hand Priming Tool Shell Holders. This kit is for those who prefer to prime off the press.
Includes the new Breech Lock Challenger Press and one Breech Lock quick-change bushing. You get a complete powder handling system, with the most convenient and repeatable Perfect Powder Measure. Plus the Lee Safety Scale and included Powder Funnel.
Case Preparation Tools include a Value Trim Case Trimmer that allows you to trim directly on your reloading press (order cartridge specific Quick Trim Die separately) and a Cutter and Lock Stud to trim your cases by hand. An included Chamfer Tool chamfers the inside and outside of the case mouth and a tube of premium Sizing Lube is included. A small and large Primer Pocket-cleaning Tool completes the case preparation package.
Please note: The Lee Bench Plate product in the offer photo above is sold separately, but you probably want this item too and the same coupon gets you money off.
Attn Reloaders! Lee Precision Breech Lock Challenger Reloading Kit $157.49 FREE S&H
