Ammo Deals: 510 Rounds Magtech 5.56mm NATO 55 Grain FMJ Ammo $285.00 FREE Shipping

USA –-(Ammoland.com)- Bereli.com has in-stock and shipping 150 round cases of Magtech 5.56mm NATO Ammo 55 Grain Full Metal Jacket ammunition for $285.00 with FREE shipping.
The MEN 5.56mm is designed from the highest quality manufactured goods to make sure it meets the standards that customer have become accustom to and expect, no matter the line. Magtech has become an industry standard globally with marksmen of all stages of expertise and sold in over 50 countries internationally. Since 1926, Magtech has manufactured its own components, bringing their customers full quality control over every stage of the manufacturing process as well as the final product. Their goal is to market the best ammunition in the industry.
MPN MEN556A
UPC 754908955619
Manufacturer Magtech Ammo
Caliber 5.56 NATO Ammo
Bullet Type FMJ-Full Metal Jacket
Muzzle Velocity fps
Muzzle Energy ft. lbs
Primer Boxer
Casing Brass Casing
Ammo Rating Target Shooting & Hunting 5.56mm NATO Ammo
Magtech MEN is non-corrosive, new production ammunition in boxer primer and reloadable brass cases.
Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting gun product offer, we will pass along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases, please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.
