Mossberg Adds 940 Pro Tactical Holosun Micro Dot Combo

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Joining the 940 Pro Tactical Optic-Ready autoloading shotgun family is a micro dot-equipped version. The 940 Pro Tactical Holosun Micro Dot Combo features a HS407K open reflex optical sight, giving consumers the choice of purchasing the standard 940 Pro Tactical (with cover plate for when a mounted optic is not used) or a ready-for-the-range combo.

Mossberg’s optic-ready 940 Pro Tactical 8-shot autoloaders are based on a cleaner-running and redesigned gas-operating system that can run up to 1,500 rounds between cleaning intervals. And like all 940 Pro shotguns, the Tactical versions have corrosion-resistant internal parts and finishes including nickel boron-coated gas piston, magazine tube, hammer and sear.

Other key design features include an enlarged and beveled loading port, elongated, pinch-free elevator and bright orange anodized follower configured for ease of loading. The knurled, extended charging handle and oversized, ergonomic bolt release lever provide for easy manipulation. The extended magazine tube allows for a 7+1 round capacity with 2.75-inch shells and the barrel clamp features a sling swivel stud plus dual-sided M-LOK®-compatible slots for the addition of accessories. The 18.5-inch barrel features a matte finish and is topped with a fiber optic front sight. The barrel is threaded for use with interchangeable AccuChoke™ choke tubes (Cylinder choke tube included).

Completing the 940 Pro Tactical is a user-adjustable length-of-pull synthetic stock with a range of 12.5 – 14.25 inches and adjustability for drop at comb and cast with the use of incremental stock shims. The synthetic forend has a slim profile; and both stock and forend feature Mossberg’s signature aggressive texturing for a secure grip and black matte finish. A rear sling swivel stud is also installed.

940 Pro Tactical Optic-Ready (85152) – This standard 8-shot version has receiver cuts to accept the direct mounting of low-profile, micro dot sights (Shield RMSc footprint) and included cover plate when an optic is not in use. The receiver is also drilled and tapped for the option of adding rail-mounted optics. Standard features include 18.5-inch AccuChoke-compatible barrel; black synthetic stock and forend; and matte metal finish. MSRP: $1,189

940 Pro Tactical Holosun Micro Dot Combo (85161) – Ready out-of-the-box, this 8-shot version comes equipped with Holosun’s HS407K open reflex optic sight. HS407K specifications include up to 50,000 hours of battery life; 6 MOA dot; 12 brightness settings; and Shake Awake™ feature. This 940 Pro Tactical has an 18.5-inch AccuChoke-compatible barrel; black synthetic stock and forend; matte metal finish; and drilled and tapped receiver. MSRP: $1,333

See the difference with the Mossberg 940 Pro Tactical Optic-Ready and 940 Pro Tactical Holosun Micro Dot Combo; designed for quick target acquisition, ease of operation, and adjustability. For more information on these models and the complete line of Mossberg Tactical shotguns, please visit www.mossberg.com.

About O.F. Mossberg & Sons, Inc.

Founded in 1919, O.F. Mossberg & Sons, Inc., is the oldest family-owned firearms manufacturer in America, and is the largest pump-action shotgun manufacturer in the world. Celebrating 100 years of innovation, Mossberg leads the industry with over 100 design and utility patents to its credit and stands as the first ISO 9001 Certified long-gun manufacturer. Complete information on commercial, special purpose, law enforcement and military shotguns, rifles, handguns and accessories are available at mossberg.com or by calling 1-800-363-3555. Mossberg can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.