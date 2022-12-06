Ammo Deals: PMC X-TAC 5.56x45mm M855 Green Tip 62Grn FMJ 1000 Rnds $429.00 FREE S&H

PMC X-TAC 5.56x45mm M855 Green Tip 62 Grain FMJ ammunition, 1000 rounds for $429.00 with FREE shipping after code 'shipfree'. That is $0.429 each a round.

The X-Tac PMC 5.56mm ammo features a green tip 62 Grain steel core penetrating bullet. This full metal jacket ammo is made with a non-corrosive boxer primer and brand new never fired brass casing. All components are quality controlled in house by PMC to assure you receive a better product with consistently reliable parts. Like all PMC ammo, this X-Tac ammo can be reloaded up to 5 times for those high volume shooters that love to reload their 5.56mm NATO ammunition. X-Tac Green Tip ammo is the perfect choice for target shooting and practice or for personal protection. PMC X-Tac 5.56mm NATO 62 Grain Green Tip Ammo offers an impressive muzzle velocity of 3100 feet per second and muzzle energy of 1323 ft lbs. X-Tac 5.56mm is packaged in boxes of 20 rounds and cases of 1000 rounds (50 boxes of 20 rounds per case). Free shipping is available on bulk orders of this PMC ammo from Target Sports USA.

PMC Ammunition produces precision-made cartridges with brass and other components manufactured in-house, without dependence on outside suppliers. This translates to reliable quality control and top quality ammo that is always compliant with either SAAMI or US Military Specification standards. Between the quality assurance and the great value, PMC ammo can be depended on with each round.

Henry Bowman

Nice to see the prices coming down, but I’m sure that Biden will screw it up AGAIN…

2
Russn8r

Biden’s a genius! He’s printing money to fight inflation! No one ever thought of it before! Move over Milton Friedman!

Last edited 3 months ago by Russn8r
-1
JNew

lol .. I don’t think these people understand your sarcasm.

0
Nodent

You are bragging about ammo at 50 yards wow even wolf shots good at 50 yards I was thinking about buying some of those

1
Nodent

Wow bragging about about ammo at 50 yards even wolf shots good at 50 yards if it won’t hold 4 inch at 200 yards off the bench why buy it

0
Finnky

Have read elsewhere that this ammo (PMC X-Tac M855) has more muzzle flash than other brands and is thus unsuitable for any purpose which could require shooting in the dark. Anyone have experience with this ammo?

Thinking use of a suppressor would dramatically reduce flash, but as the flash is continued burning as powder exits the barrel – worried this ammo might also heat suppressor more than others. So anyone have opinion on this? Should I just spend another 20% to get winchester brand, or IMI, or ???

0
Ope

Haven’t heard nothing about that. What does muzzle flash have to do with shooting in the dark ? Winchester Lake City M855 5.56 62gr. Greens tip is what you need to buy.

4
Ansel Hazen

X-Tac does have more muzzle flash but it’s still good ammo. I wouldn’t pair any of this type of ammo with a suppressor anyway though. Be aware shipping on this deal is predatory level. Just shy of $50. That can be cut in half if you look around.

2
F Riehl, Editor in Chief

this…. FREE shipping on all orders after code “shipfree.”

1
JDT

OH NO! I better run out and buy 10,000 rnds before I can’t get anymore!

-1
