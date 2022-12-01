Premier Body Armor Announces Continued Vertx Collaboration

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Premier Body Armor is proud to announce their continued collaboration with Vertx, including the Gen 3 line of products and custom-fit ballistic inserts compatible with the Gamut, Ready Pack and Navigator Sling. American-made armor plus industry-leading Vertx bags and packs offer the perfect solution for an off-body carry system.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Vertx,” said Alex Stewart, President of Premier Body Armor. “This line offers consumers 100% USA made, custom cut armor inserts that maximize the potential of the packs and provide on-the-go ballistic protection. The Gen 3 Vertx line puts a focus on advanced feature sets without compromising the industry-leading CCW DNA that we’ve all come to love.”

The Gamut, Ready Pack, and Navigator Sling all improve upon their Gen 2 predecessors, offering a new Rapid Access Pull tab compatible with every zipper for a fully customizable EDC setup. With a gatekeeper G-hook, you can avoid unwanted gear exposure in the CCW compartment. Premier’s custom-fit ballistic inserts provide comfortable and incognito protection while you’re on the go.

The new ballistic panels continue to uphold the high standards of Premier’s body armor, meeting the NIJ Level IIIA standard while being the thinnest and lightest ballistic protection on the market. Available in bundles or standalone inserts, it’s easier than ever to update your bag & armor. Load out your Gamut with all the gear you need, pack the Navigator and be ready for travel or blend in with other “average” backpacks with the Ready Pack.

Enjoy the peace of mind body armor provides. Premier Body Armor is proud to provide high-quality, Made in the USA, custom-fit body armor for Vertx products.

Learn more about Premier Body Armor and their complete line of armor at premierbodyarmor.com.

About Premier Body Armor

Premier Body Armor was founded in 2013 with the goal of protecting and empowering Law Enforcement and law-abiding citizens with innovative armor solutions, Made in the USA. Built on the backbone of over 20 years of armoring experience for customers such as the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), the United States Marine Corps (USMC), PBA is innovating and changing the way body armor is both perceived and utilized. Bulletproof backpack inserts, ultra-discreet vests, and more have made body armor more practical for daily use than ever before. With partnerships across industries, powerful community engagement, and top-notch customer service, Premier Body Armor is one of the top body armor manufacturers in the USA.