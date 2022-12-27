Ruger Introduces the Ruger One-Shot Sled

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) is pleased to introduce the Ruger One-Shot sled for short-action Ruger American rifles. Used in place of the Ruger American magazine, the One-Shot sled allows for quick and easy loading of a single cartridge. The sled provides smooth, single-round feeding, and can be a useful tool to slow down a new shooter or to simplify loading during range sessions. The Ruger One-Shot is also ideal for hunting – particularly in states with single-shot hunting regulations, such as Illinois.

The Ruger One-Shot is a direct magazine replacement for Ruger American rifles in short-action calibers, including many calibers used for hunting (350 Legend, 450 Bushmaster, 300 Blackout, .308 Winchester, 6.5 Creedmoor, etc.). The sled ships with a magazine well to adapt rifles configured from the factory to accept AR-, AI-, or Mini Thirty®-pattern magazines. When inserted in the rifle, the One-Shot sled fits flush with the stock and does not interfere when carrying a slung rifle or shooting from a bag or backpack.

For more information or to order your Ruger One-Shot sled, visit ShopRuger.com or your local independent retailer of Ruger firearms.

The acquisition, ownership, possession and use of firearms is heavily regulated. Some models may not be legally available in your state or locale. Whatever your purpose for lawfully acquiring a firearm – know the law, get trained, and shoot safely.

