Optics Deals: Sig Sauer Romeo Zero Reflex 3&6 MOA Red Dot Sights $117.99&UP FREE S&H

Sig Sauer SOR01300 Romeo Zero Reflex Sight 3MOA Red Dot in Black or FDE
Sig Sauer SOR01600 Romeo Zero Reflex Sight
The fastest, most accurate, ultra-compact micro reflex sight – the ROMEOZero has been optimized for everyday concealed carry and pistols with slim slide profiles. The sight features a ruggedized, WeaponsGrade textured polymer body and the SpectraCoat™ HD Polymer lens system. The ROMEOZero enables rapid target acquisition in an everyday carry package at an iron sight price.
ROMEO ZERO is Compatible With:
- Direct mount to ROMEOZero
- Shield RMS-c footprint
- J-Point footprint
- This product is not compatible with slides cut to accept a standard ROMEO1.
Features:
- SpectraCoat™ HD Polymer Lens with 10 times the impact resistance over traditional glass lenses
- WeaponsGrade™ Ultralite Polymer housing optimized for use with Polymer pistols, concealed-carry and also slim slide profiles such as single-stack 1911s, and sub compact firearms.
- Stippling pattern on the housing matches P365 and P365XL grip pattern, for an integrated look
- 8 vivid, user-configurable daytime illumination levels
- MOTAC™ (Motion Activated Illumination System) that powers up when it senses motion and powers down when it does not
- Parallax free
- Highly efficient, point source LED emitter for a crisp dot that is 8 times more efficient than conventional red dots
- 10 year battery life – unrivaled in a micro reflex sight
Assembled in USA
