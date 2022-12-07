Guns Deals: Smith & Wesson M&P9 M2.0 9mm Compact 15rnd Handgun $399.99 FREES&H

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Kentucky Gun Co has in stock and shipping the Smith & Wesson M&P9 M2.0 9mm Compact 15rnd Handgun with a 4″ Barrel in Black for $399.99 with FREE shipping. Compare prices online here.

Smith & Wesson M&P9 M2.0 9mm Compact Handgun

An industry leader since 1852, Smith & Wesson is one of the world’s largest firearms manufacturers. Smith & Wesson firearms are noted for their innovative design, high-quality production and reliability.

Features:

Chambered in 9mm Luger with a 1:10 twist rate

4” M&P M2.0 barrel

Low barrel bore axis

18-degree grip angle

Front sight: steel – white dot

Rear sight: steel – white two dot

Striker fire

(4) interchangeable palm swell grip inserts

Aggressive grip texture

M&P M2.0 crisp trigger

Polymer frame

Embedded stainless steel chassis

Armornite finish

Capacity: 15+1

(2) magazines included

Length: 7.3″

Weight: 24 oz

The M&P M2.0 Compact Handgun is a polymer pistol designed for personal, sporting, and professional use. The M2.0 features a low barrel bore axis for reduced muzzle rise, extended stainless-steel chassis, fine-tuned, crisp trigger, and an aggressively-textured grip. Four interchangeable palm swell inserts offer optimal hand-fit and trigger reach.