Smith & Wesson Releases New S&W Performance Center M&P9 M2.0 Competitor Handgun

SPRINGFIELD, MA. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI), a leader in firearm manufacturing and design is excited to introduce a new member of the M&P metal-framed series, the Performance Center M&P9 M2.0 Competitor.

Built for competition right out of the box, this metal-framed 9mm pistol is designed to give competitive shooters the edge. The Competitor comes with a 5-inch barrel, has an enhanced sear for lighter, crisper trigger let-off, and includes a flared magazine well for fast and efficient reloads. Boasting a new look, the aggressive lightening cuts on both the top and sides of the slide ultimately reduce the amount of weight in front of the chamber and, in return, help improve the recoil balance point. The slide is cut for optics, includes a fiber optic front sight, and blacked out serrated rear sight. The Competitor comes with an oversized mag release that is reversible for both right and left-handed users and ships with a total of four magazines. Choose from models available in 10+1 or 17+1 round capacities with a Tungsten Gray Cerakote® or black Armornite® slide finish. Smith & Wesson is proud to introduce the Performance Center M&P9 M2.0 Competitor.

The Competitor has an MSRP of $999.00

Check out the new Competitor and all Smith & Wesson products at www.smith-wesson.com.

