Spartan Armor Systems Got Your 6 with New Level IIIA Backpack Armor Plates

Spartan Armor Systems new Flex Fused Core Level IIIA Soft Body Armor backpack panels are designed to fit VIKTOS brand backpacks and the VIKTOS Kadre Tactical Backpack. Everyday protection in the event of a ballistic threat, anywhere.

Tucson, Ariz. (Ammoland.com) – Spartan Armor Systems, manufacturers of American-designed and made body armor, tactical gear, and targets, keep customers covered, even when wearing body armor is not practical, with the new Flex Soft Armor Level IIIA backpack armor plates, available individually, or in packages featuring VIKTOS backpacks. Partnering with VIKTOS, Spartan Armor Systems offers backpack bundles for the Perimeter 40 & 25, Kadre Tactical, and the Upscale CCW Sling Bag. Spartan Armor Systems designed the unique soft armor panel for the Upscale Sling Bag with a strip of hook-and-loop to keep the panel securely fastened in the bag to eliminate interference when drawing a pistol out of the bag.

The Spartan Armor Systems Level IIIA backpack armor plates are not only comfortable and lightweight but conform to the backpack chambers for convenient carry and added protection against ballistic threats. Made from the highest-grade composite ballistic materials available today, the plates are rated to stop .44 Mag SJHP, as well as Special Threat Rated to stop .357 SIG FMJ.

Need maximum protection? Spartan Armor System’s Level IIIA backpack armor pairs perfectly with their Level III protective body armor inserts, Level IIIA body armor inserts, Level III+ body armor inserts, and for the max, Spartan Armor Systems Level IV hard body armor protective plates.

VIKTOS Kadre Backpack Flex Fused Core Level IIIA soft armor insert – MSRP $199.00

VIKTOS Perimeter 40 & 25 Backpack Flex Fused Core Level IIIA Soft Armor Insert – MSRP $146.95

VIKTOS Upscale 2 CCW Sling Bag Flex Fused Core Level IIIA Soft Armor Insert – MSRP $139.95

Spartan Armor Systems Flex Fused Core IIIA Soft Armor Panel 11” x 14” – MSRP $146.99

VIKTOS Kadre Tactical Backpack and Flex Fused Core Level IIIA Soft Armor Panel Package – MSRP $312.55

VIKTOS Perimeter 40 Backpack and Flex Fused Core Level IIIA Soft Armor Panel Package – MSRP $310.60

VIKTOS Upscale 2 CCW Sling Bag and Flex Fused Core Level IIIA Soft Armor Panel Package – MSRP $204.20

VIKTOS Perimeter 25 EDC Backpack and Flex Fused Core Level IIIA Soft Armor Panel Package – MSRP $282.10

About Spartan Armor Systems:

Spartan Armor Systems’ mission is to provide first responders and civilians with the affordable, reliable body armor protection they deserve. Spartan Armor Systems is one of the premier body armor and tactical gear suppliers in the United States, with high-quality armor plates, body armor, reactive targets, and more. Spartan Armor Systems specializes in NIJ-compliant body armor and manufactures ceramic & steel level III, level III+, and level IV threat protection. Their state-of-the-art facility in Tucson, AZ allows Spartan Armor to manufacture high volumes of body armor, resulting in some of the lowest lead times in the industry.

