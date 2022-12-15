Springfield Armory Announces Launch of the SAINT Victor 9mm Carbine

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Springfield Armory is proud to announce the release of the SAINT Victor 9mm Carbine, the newest addition to the Victor line of AR-pattern rifles. This pistol caliber carbine (PCC) adds a new level of capability to the popular SAINT Victor series.

The SAINT Victor 9mm Carbine is designed to deliver a PCC with all the performance and capability you have come to expect from the SAINT Victor line. Featuring forged 7075 T6 aluminum dedicated 9mm upper and lower receivers, this new carbine is built to deliver.

Employing a rugged direct blowback system of operation that ensures rock-solid reliability, the SAINT Victor 9mm Carbine features a Melonite®-coated 16” barrel. At the muzzle is the SA Forward Blast Diverter, recessed under the carbine’s free-floated, full-length handguard that features ample M-Lok® slots for accessories.

The carbine feeds from Colt®-pattern, 32-round magazines that interface with the carbine’s dedicated 9mm lower. Rounding out the package are spring-loaded flip-up sights, a six-position collapsible B5 Systems Bravo Stock featuring an ergonomic cheekweld and no-slip cushioned buttpad, B5 Systems Type 23 P-Grip, and a B5 Systems trigger guard. An ambidextrous safety ensures you can effectively run the carbine from either shoulder.

“The new SAINT Victor 9mm Carbine adds yet another layer of capability to the SAINT Victor line,” said Steve Kramer, Vice President of Marketing for Springfield Armory. “Combining the familiar handling characteristics and proven design of an AR with the rugged performance of a direct blowback system, the SAINT Victor in 9mm would make for a great addition to any shooter’s firearms collection.”

Priced at an MSRP of $1,299, the new SAINT Victor 9mm Carbine brings PCC performance to the proven Victor line of AR-pattern firearms.

To learn more about the SAINT Victor 9mm Carbine, visit here.

About Springfield Armory

In 1794, the original Springfield Armory began manufacturing muskets for the defense of our young, free Republic. The Armory functioned as a firearms supplier for every major American conflict until 1968 when the government sadly closed its doors. In 1974, nearly two centuries after its inception, Springfield Armory Inc. in Geneseo, Ill. revived the iconic heritage of the Armory to carry on its legacy.

We strive to honor this responsibility as guardians of the original Springfield Armory legacy by manufacturing the highest quality firearms to enable responsible citizens to preserve their right to keep and bear arms in the defense of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

With an unmatched emphasis on craftsmanship, performance and exceptional customer service, our mission is to forge superior firearms and provide the tools necessary to defend individual freedoms and equality for those who embrace the rights and principles secured by our Founding Fathers. For more information, please visit us at: springfield-armory.com.