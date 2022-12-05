Steiner Introduces the Predator 8 Series Hunting Riflescopes

Greeley, CO – -(AmmoLand.com)- Steiner, the leader in high-performance optics for military and law enforcement, expands its line of hunting riflescopes with the release of the new Predator 8 series optics. Boasting 8x zoom, the Predator 8 riflescopes join the Steiner Predator 4 series to provide discerning big game hunters the pinnacle of versatility and precision in premium hunting optics.

Built on a rugged 30mm tube chassis, the Predator 8 delivers all the key features required of a go-anywhere optic. Class-leading optical clarity with industry-leading light transmission, a massive field of view, and an illuminated reticle with 11 brightness settings ensure a fast and crisp sight picture in the most challenging lighting conditions. Foul weather and harsh climates also offer no resistance to the Predator 8’s performance thanks to the fogproof and waterproof design and broad -13°F to +145°F operating temperature.

The Predator 8 is offered in three different 8x zoom ranges: 2-16×42, 3-24×50, and 4-32×56. Hunters looking to take advantage of the riflescopes’ precision reticle adjustment to accurately compensate for bullet drop at long distances will appreciate the audible and tactile 1/4 MOA ballistic turret. Included are different numbered turret rings that allow the shooter to customize the turret for quick elevation adjustment at pre-selected distances. The ballistic turret also provides a zero mode to permit fast and precise dial-back to the zero setting.

The Predator 8 2-16x42mm and the 3-24x50mm riflescopes both come with the Steiner E3 second focal plane reticle. Designed for the most popular big game cartridges with holdover compensation out to 400 yards and cascading windage dots to easily adjust for 10 mph crosswind, the E3 reticle quickly serves up aiming solutions when the pressure is on. For maximum long-range precision, the Predator 8 4-32x56mm stands ready with its high magnification and SCR (Special Competition Reticle) combination.

Delivering the best in German precision, the Predator 8 series promises apex optical and ballistic compensation performance in a tough, weather-resistant platform suitable for any hunting adventure…anywhere.

Magnification: 2-16x / 3-24x / 4-32x

Objective Lens Dia.: 42mm / 50mm / 56mm

Tube Dia.: 30mm (all models)

Focal Plane: 2nd (all models)

Field of View @100 yds. (Low-High): 7.7-62.07 ft. / 5.2-41.3 ft. / 3.8-31.03 ft.

Eye Relief: 3.7 in. (all models)

Exit Pupil: 8, 5mm 2,7mm / 8, 5mm 2mm / 8, 5mm 1, 7mm

Length: 13.5 in. / 14.7 in. / 15.1 in.

Weight: 23.4 oz. / 25.2 oz. / 27.3 oz.

Diopter Adj. Range: -3dpt – +2dpt (all models)

Reticle: E3 / E3 / SCR

Windage/Elevation Click Value: 1/4 MOA (all models)

Max Elevation Range: 55 MOA / 40 MOA / 32 MOA

Max Windage Range: 55 MOA / 40 MOA / 32 MOA

Parallax: 20yds to infinity (all models)

Temperature Range: -13°F to +145°F (all models)

Nitrogen Filled/Fogproof: Yes (all models)

Waterproof: 3 ft. (all models)

Battery: CR2032 (all models)

Warranty: Heritage™ Warranty (all models)

MSRP: $2,069.99 / $2184.99 / $2,299.99

