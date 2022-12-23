Streamlight TLR-8 Sub Weaponlight Review ~ VIDEO

Jim Grant reviews and shoots the Streamlight TLR-8 Sub Weaponlight for the SIG P365 handgun.

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- One of the features of modern concealed carry guns that predicated my adoption of them was their ability to accept tactical lights like the Streamlight TLR-8 Sub. This is because accessories like the Streamlight allow me to customize my carry firearm to meet my needs without spending a small fortune. So what does the TLR-8 SUB offer that makes it so worthwhile? Let’s take a look.

The Streamlight TLR-8 SUB is the latest addition to Streamlight’s lineup of compact tactical weapon lights designed specifically for specific concealed carry firearms. Built from anodized aluminum, the TLR-8 Sub is available in four different configurations – one for the SIG P365/365XL, another for the Glock 43X/48 Rail or MOS, a third for the Springfield Hellcat, and the fourth model with a standard 1913 rail for use on dozens of different firearms. For our review, I chose the SIG 365 model since I currently carry a P365 MACRO with a compact 365 frame installed.

All models ship with a 500-lumen flashlight with two pairs of interchangeable pressure switches at the rear and a fully adjustable laser sight. The entire unit is powered by a single included CR123 battery and has a runtime of around 90 minutes with both the light and laser enabled, while using just the laser will give a shooter a whopping 60 hours of power.

The TLR-8 Sub ships with an Allen key to adjust the laser’s zero, as well as a special tool for swapping out the pressure switch at the rear and installing the light on your host gun. Though if you don’t have the tool handy, a 9mm cartridge or a penny can tighten the set screw on the TLR-8 Sub.

TLR-8 Sub Testing

Due to becoming a father again recently and some pretty rough weather, my testing on the TLR-8 Sub has been somewhat limited; I only had a chance to fire 150 rounds of 9mm through my SIG P365 Macro with the unit attached. (I also carried the gun with the TLR-8 Sub on it for a few hours to run errands.) But in that time, the light has been great – providing more than enough illumination for indoor use during the day and plenty for outdoor use in low or no light conditions.

As far as the laser, the laser aiming module (LAM) worked great and held zero flawlessly. I ran my steel plates fairly quickly, using only the laser to aim. But there is one issue I wanted to mention: the polarized lens of the SIG Romeo Pro Sight I have on my Macro partially filters out the laser, making it difficult to see during the day. Not a huge issue since if you’re using your sights, you don’t need the laser. But I still feel like it’s something shooters should be aware of.

Verdict

With an MSRP of $389, (cheaper $ online), the Streamlight TLR-8 Sub might seem a little too pricey to really get shooters excited. The good news is that Streamlight products are rarely sold at MSRP and normally well below. If you want a well-made weapon light with an integrated laser sight, the Streamlight TLR-8 Sub offers the best bang for your buck. And as someone who has carried Streamlight products for more than five years, I absolutely believe in and trust my life with them.

Specifications:

MPN: 69417

UPC: 80926694170

Manufacturer: Streamlight

Color: Black

Beam Color: White

Light Output: 500 lumens

Fabric/Material: Aluminum

Weight: 2.77 oz

Attachment/Mount Type: Rail

Gun Model: SIG Sauer P365

Length: 2.51 in

Beam Distance: 141 m

Battery Life: 1.5 hours

Weather Resistance: Yes

Finish: Anodized

Gun Make: SIG Sauer

Battery Type: CR123A

MSRP: $389.55

