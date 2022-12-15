The Stinger RS – Bond Arms Stainless Steel Double-Barrel Handgun

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Built to be rugged and dependable, the Stinger RS handgun by Bond Arms makes everyday carry a breeze. This double-barrel handgun is constructed from quality stainless steel for unmatched durability. The Stinger RS is paired with sturdy nylon grips providing a positive grip that’s no-nonsense for carrying, and rubber grips for comfort and trigger time at the range. The new, much thinner design compared to its predecessor in the Stinger makes this stainless steel version better for concealed carry. Wherever you carry this handgun, you’ll have comfort and security at your side.

Weighing in at a mere 16oz in overall weight, Bond Arms developed the Stinger RS to be light enough for everyday carry while retaining the fit and finish for which Bond Arms is famous. This pistol provides plenty of firepower while keeping the recoil manageable for shooting ability in a lightweight firearm and is offered in 9mm, .380 ACP and .38 Special.

Safety features include a cross-bolt safety, a rebounding hammer, and retracting firing pins. The Stinger is a comfortable and functional handgun that gun enthusiasts at all levels of experience can appreciate. The carrying feel is upgraded with a slimmer frame than the original Stinger from Bond Arms.

Whether it’s a corrosive salt spray on the coast, hard days working in nature’s roughest elements, or simply plinking at the range, the stainless steel Stinger RS is tough enough for the job and slim enough to be comfortably at your side anywhere. If handgun collectors are looking for a durable, lightweight and comfortable EDC double-barrel handgun that packs a punch, the Stinger RS will end their search.

Stinger RS Features:

Stainless steel Rough series style barrel

Stainless Steel frame with Rough series finish

Rebounding hammer

Retracting firing pins

Cross-bolt safety

Comes with standard rubber grips and a slimmer set of nylon grips

Stinger RS Specs:

16oz weight

Caliber options are 9MM, .380ACP, or .38 Special

3-in. Barrel

MSRP – $279

About Bond Arms, Inc.

BOND ARMS, INC. is located in Granbury, Texas and manufactures the award-winning Bond Arms Derringer – the finest in double barrel protection. Originally organized under the name Texas Armory, the company became incorporated as Bond Arms in 1995 with the idea that the Remington Model 95 over-under, single-action derringer could be converted from an Old West anachronism into a modern & reliable handgun. The barrel and frame were redesigned to safely fire modern calibers & the entire handgun is constructed entirely from stainless steel. This makes for a pistol that’s both strong and durable.

For more information, please visit WWW.BONDARMS.COM.