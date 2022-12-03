U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Colt Manufacturing’s most coveted hunting revolver is the Anaconda, chambered in the truly awesome .44 Rem Mag.
Today’s Anaconda is a hunter’s dream and has been entirely re-designed to utilize an oversized Colt Python action. This double-action revolver features a Linear Leaf Spring Action for a non-stacking, smooth-as-glass trigger pull, and it boasts a solid stainless-steel frame for strength and durability.
Available with either a six- or eight-inch barrel, the Anaconda sports recoil-absorbing Hogue grips and adjustable, interchangeable sights. It is also drilled and tapped for mounting an optic. The Anaconda is a versatile hunter, easy to carry and capable of great accuracy and ethical harvests.
Part of the challenge of handgun hunting with an Anaconda is the work a hunter will do to become a better stalker, getting closer to game when needed. Yet the hand gunner also needs to be very patient, willing to hold stone still while that buck of a lifetime decides if he’s going to approach or not.
Hunting with a wheelgun is a game-changer for the hunter, and a revolver like the Colt Anaconda can make it all happen. At the range and in the field, the Colt Anaconda in .44 Mag will get the job done–and then some.
About Colt’s Manufacturing Company
Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC (www.colt.com) is among the world’s leading designers, developers and manufacturers of firearms. Founded by Samuel Colt in 1836, Colt’s Manufacturing has supplied civilian, military and law enforcement customers in the United States and abroad for over 185 years. Colt operates its manufacturing facility in West Hartford, Conn.
For more information, please visit WWW.COLT.COM
So has the new owners of colt manufacturing gone back to hand fitting and polishing the trigger mechanism out of parts made of steel or are they still using mold injected parts that are not polished or fitted. Did they change from the rod and spring back to a leaf spring like the older colts had and that’s it making a big deal about nothing to sell more new guns under an old name and reputation like other company’s do or is it a real colt. If you totally redesign something, usually it is different than it was before. I… Read more »
“I am tired of being deceived by media and sales hype.” I always thought that because people were deluged with ads in this country 24×7 that everyone had evolved a strong BS filter that made them hard to dupe. Elections have proved me wrong. Seeing your comment gives me faith that finally, and thanks in no small measure to Trump’s mantra of “fake news,” much larger numbers of the American public may finally have arrived at the point where they don’t believe what they are spoon-fed, and scrutinize more carefully the propaganda being spewed by media, politicians, and marketing departments… Read more »
These are assembly line production revolvers, not a duplicate internally or hand fitted like the original, they are a huge dollar piece based on the name and looks of the original. CZ makes great weapons,I have to add that fact.
You state that COLTS Anaconda may have been it’s most coveted revolver (I would say it was the Python), but THIS is a completely internally redesigned CZ copy, it is factually a COLT in looks only at the usual overly inflated Colt price.