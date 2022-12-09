Gear Deal: Trijicon RMR Type 2 RM06 3.25 MOA Adjustable LED Reflex Sight $409.99 CODE

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has a sale on the Trijicon RMR Type 2 RM06 3.25 MOA Adjustable LED Reflex Sight that, with coupon code “AMMOLAND” you can game their cart and pick it up for $409.99 with FREE shipping. You save $90.00+, which beats the price on the same product here, where the discount kings at can not touch this deal.

Trijicon RMR Type 2 RM06 3.25 MOA Adjustable LED Reflex Sight

Developed to improve precision and accuracy with any style or caliber of weapon, the Trijicon RMR (Ruggedized Miniature Reflex) Type 2 is designed to be as durable as the legendary ACOG. The RM06 is an LED sight powered by a standard CR2032 battery. Housed in rugged forged aluminum, the RMR is extremely tough yet lightweight. New easy-to-use adjusters with audible clicks allow for quick windage and elevation adjustments. With eight available brightness settings, the reticle can be manually adjusted by pressing the plus or minus buttons on either side of the unit. To switch to auto adjust mode simply press both buttons simultaneously and release. To save battery life turn the optic off by pressing both buttons simultaneously and holding for 3 seconds. The Trijicon RMR Type 2 is tougher than any alternative and suitable for military, law enforcement and hunting applications.

