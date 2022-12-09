Gear Deal: Trijicon RMR Type 2 RM06 3.25 MOA Adjustable LED Reflex Sight $409.99 CODE

|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has a sale on the Trijicon RMR Type 2 RM06 3.25 MOA Adjustable LED Reflex Sight that, with coupon code “AMMOLAND” you can game their cart and pick it up for $409.99 with FREE shipping. You save $90.00+, which beats the price on the same product here, where the discount kings at can not touch this deal.
Developed to improve precision and accuracy with any style or caliber of weapon, the Trijicon RMR (Ruggedized Miniature Reflex) Type 2 is designed to be as durable as the legendary ACOG. The RM06 is an LED sight powered by a standard CR2032 battery. Housed in rugged forged aluminum, the RMR is extremely tough yet lightweight. New easy-to-use adjusters with audible clicks allow for quick windage and elevation adjustments.
With eight available brightness settings, the reticle can be manually adjusted by pressing the plus or minus buttons on either side of the unit. To switch to auto adjust mode simply press both buttons simultaneously and release. To save battery life turn the optic off by pressing both buttons simultaneously and holding for 3 seconds.
The Trijicon RMR Type 2 is tougher than any alternative and suitable for military, law enforcement and hunting applications.
Gun Gear Deals: Trijicon RMR Type 2 RM06 3.25 MOA Adjustable LED Reflex Sight $409.99 CODE
Even with the discount $480 is more than any of my ARs cost except one, my AR10 which cost about $800 to build. And twice what my 9mm pistol cost.
They must be under the assumption we are all Govt. employees ? I would love to try a Trijicon but the cost of the product is just insanely expensive. I just can’t justify spending this kind of money for something I can get at half the price. It may not have that Govt. contract to back it up. But from personal experience the product works as intended.