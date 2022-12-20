TRUGLO TFX Pro Tritium Fiber Optic Xtreme Handgun Sights for Glock $98.18 FREE S&H

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

TRUGLO TFX Pro Tritium and Fiber Optic Xtreme Handgun Sights

Fits Glock 17 / 17L, 19, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 33, 34, 35, 38, 39, 45 (will NOT fit Glock M.O.S. models)

Next-level TFX sight technology for professionals and shooters who demand maximum performance from their handguns; Provides ultimate reliability, accuracy, and brightness no matter how tough things get

Contrasting colored front sight FOCUS-LOCK ring for even faster focus; Machined and assembled in the USA with quality Swiss tritium for maximum brightness

TFX hermetically-sealed capsule design provides maximum protection and durability, plus a Fortress Finish provides a permanent protective coating; Impervious to oils, chemicals, cleaning solvents, and ultra-sonic cleaning processes

Rear sight features a quick and accurate U-notch design and has an angled edge for emergency one-handed operation; Evaluated and recommended by National Tactical Officers’ Association (NTOA) field testers; it Fits standard holsters; 12-year limited warranty

