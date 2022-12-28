Warne Announces New Chief Executive Officer, Brian Motland

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Warne celebrates and offers a warm and well-deserved congratulations to Dan Goetz. After a 10-year run with Warne, Dan is retiring and moving to Texas.

“I’ve had an incredible journey leading Warne during the past decade. During that time, we developed a top-tier management team and significantly expanded the Warne branded product family and customer base while building a highly automated world-class manufacturing facility here in Oregon,” commented Dan Goetz.

Rising to serve as Chief Executive Officer is Brian Motland who has served previously as Warne’s President and VP of Operations.

“Dan’s leadership and vision was the driving force behind the growth of Warne. I am grateful I was fortunate enough to work with and learn from Dan at this amazing company. As I transition to the role of CEO, I will take the lessons learned and apply them to the continued development of Warne as a world leader in the firearms industry,” said Brian Motland.

Brian Motland brings to the position not only his years of experience working at Warne, but also a spirit and passion that embodies what makes Warne different.

Brian grew up in Montana camping, fishing and hunting with his family. In high school Brian learned the value of hard work while filling part-time jobs at several local farms. He attended Montana School of Mines and earned a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering while remaining close to the nature Montana has to offer.

A love for the outdoors, the will and discipline to do what’s right, and a deep understanding of mechanical engineering will help Motland as he oversees Warne’s mission of making the products consumers will use during their own enjoyment of the outdoors.

About Warne:

Warne Scope Mounts has been supplying world class, Made in the USA optic mounts to the shooting industry since 1991. A leading innovator and manufacturer of scope mounting systems, WARNE is positioned to supply its branded products worldwide through distribution and dealerships, as well as servicing the industry as a major OEM supplier. WARNE – Confidence in Every Shot!