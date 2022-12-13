ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons Added to SHOT Show All-Star Jam Lineup

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NSSF, The Firearm Industry Trade Association, is thrilled to announce that ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons will perform at the 2023 SHOT Show’s All-Star Jam—a free, private concert for all SHOT Show attendees featuring some of the most notable names in rock and country music.

Presented by Outdoor Sportsman Group, the concert will take place on January 18 outside Caesars Forum, next to the SHOT Show’s Great Outdoors Plaza. VIP sponsors of the concert include Glock as well as Federal and Remington Ammunition.

At the SHOT Show’s All-Star Jam, Gibbons will take the stage with country star Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry and .38 Special’s Don Barnes.

Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Johnny Van Zant was originally slated to perform. In his place, his good friend Barnes has agreed to step in.

Along with the late Stevie Ray Vaughan, ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons is unquestionably one of the finest blues-rock guitarists to ever emerge from Texas. During the 1970s and 80s, ZZ Top became one of the country’s top rock bands, and Gibbons’ exceptional playing influenced a wide variety of players who became guitar legends themselves.

Don Barnes is one of the founding members of the Southern rock band .38 Special, performing lead vocals on many of the group’s biggest hits. As a seasoned music veteran, he is one of those exceptional artists who continue to improve over time.

Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry recently released “Outskirts,” a seven-song EP. With 20-plus charted singles, the Kentucky native has earned CMA, ACM, and GRAMMY awards and nominations with undeniable blue-collar anthems.

Part of a new series of events called “SHOT After Dark,” the All-Star Jam concert will be held Wednesday evening right after show hours. Tuesday evening will feature an Industry Welcome Reception happy hour, and a Networking Reception will be held on Thursday evening, both being held out on the Caesars Plaza.

To register for the 2023 SHOT Show, visit shotshow.org.

