Daily Gun Deals: 10pc MAGPUL 30Rnd PMAG GEN M2 Magazines $9.59each FREE S&H CODE

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Hands down, this is still the best deal on Magpul PMAG gun magazines on the web. Buy more, and you can use the coupon codes below.
Brownells has a sale happening on a ten (10) pack of Magpul AR15 thirty (30) round Gen2 PMAG M2 MOE Magazines for 223 or 5.56. You get them all for $95.99. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders.
That is $9.59 each and the cheapest price for Gen M2 Mag on all of the internet! Magpul Gen M2 PMAGs are great we already have a crap-ton of them and know they are infinitely reliable. These are normally $13.00+ in most places online today.
Dependable & Nearly Indestructible; Store Fully Loaded Without Loss Of Reliability.
- Brand: Magpul
- SKU: 100-006-987WB
- UPC: 873750008264
- MPN: MAG571-BLK
- Caliber:223 & 5.56 NATO
- Color: Black
- Model Name: MAGPUL PMAG GEN M2 Magazine
- MSRP: $17.99
- Condition: New
- Capacity: 30-Round
- Material: Polymer
Exceptionally rugged, combat- and competition-ready magazine functions flawlessly, even when left fully loaded in AR15 Rifles for extended periods. Corrosion-proof, self-lubricating one-piece body of fiber-reinforced, molded impact and crush-resistant polymer construction has no spot welds or joints to impair the follower, and the constant internal curve ensures smooth, unobstructed movement of the round stack. Anti-tilt follower stabilizes the stack to help prevent nose-diving and bolt-over-head failures. Heat-treated, stainless steel spring is stress-relieved for optimal performance. Withstands the heat from prolonged full-auto fire and is not harmed by most bore cleaners and solvents. Exterior ribbing provides added gripping surface; magazine catch notch, rather than a traditional hole, keeps dirt and debris out. Easy-to-grasp ledge on floorplate aids in extracting magazine from pouches; floorplate removes easily for cleaning. All models available in Black. DO NOT COME WITH DUST COVERS.
10pc MAGPUL 30Rnd PMAG GEN M2 Magazines $95.99 FREE S&H Code
You can’t have too many mags…




I suspect it is just a reminder of what Brownells has at the time. Last month I ordered another 10 mags and the cost was $109.00 total. That was the third or fourth order I had placed for those mags and I received them in short order and think I am good to go on them for the foreseeable future.
PS: I order the dust covers for them from Primary Arms.
I’d sure like to get this kind of deal on mags for .308.
I just ordered and the code worked fine for me too.
Need MAGZINES In 7.62.32
Tried to order total of 20 MapPul mags. Brownell would not recognize or accept AMMOLAND code for 10% off $150+ they added shipping? I did not complete the order.
I ordered 10 mags on Monday 10-5-20 and the total cost was $99.94.
I got the Gen3 windowed for my ar15.