ATF Open Letter: Machinegun Dealer Sales Samples

Washington, DC – -(AmmoLand.com)- This afternoon, ATF released an Open Letter to all FFLs regarding the transfer of a machinegun to a qualified dealer as a sales sample.
Below is the message from ATF:
The attached open letter to the FFL community is to advise them on the restrictions and parameters of 18 U.S.C. § 922(o), which generally prohibits the possession or transfer of machineguns imported or manufactured after May 19, 1986, with limited exceptions. Federal regulation, 27 CFR 479.105(d), permits the transfer of a machinegun that is restricted by 18 U.S.C. § 922(o) to a qualified dealer as a sales sample. The application to transfer a restricted machinegun to a qualified dealer must include a letter from a government entity that requests the demonstration of the machinegun (i.e., a “law letter”). When ATF receives a legally insufficient law letter, it results in the delay of the transfer or importation of the machinegun and the demonstration of the machinegun to the interested governmental customer. The purpose of this open letter is to reiterate what information should be included in the law letter, thereby facilitating the transfer or importation of the machinegun and reduce the possible delay or denial of the transfer or import application.
Prior to approving either the application to transfer or application to import a post-86 machinegun as a sales sample, ATF needs to be satisfied that the accompanying law letter is a bona fide expression of the government entity’s interest in purchasing the machinegun requested.
As part of the application review process, ATF will now verify the validity of every law letter submission with each government entity point of contact. ATF may also contact the government entity signatory to confirm the authority of the official, the validity of the official’s signature, and/or the validity of the supporting documentation.
ATF will soon release an ATF Form that can be used as an alternative to a law letter drafted by a potential government customer. The ATF Form law letter is intended to reduce processing times and to ensure ATF has the required information when processing these applications. Until then, please use the guidance in this open letter when submitting law letters to avoid delays in processing your application to transfer or import a post-86 machinegun as a sales sample.
ATF Open Letter Machinegun Dealer Sales Samples 2023
PROTECTING ITSELF
SERVING ITSELF
ABOLISH ATF, RESCIND NFA!
“A well regulated militia being necessary to the security of the free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED”, the second amendment to the United State’s constitution, THE law of the land. This law literally says that the government shall not infringe on any free American citizen’s right to keep and bear arms, anything that a militia might use to include fully automatic firearms, cannon, explosives, aircraft, watercraft, “any other weapons” etc. Thus, this act and every act that does anything whatsoever to infringe upon this right is, in fact, illegal under… Read more »
We the People are to have parity of arms with the federal and state governments. That is the purpose of the 2nd amendment, which prohibits the government and individuals from infringing on a citizens’ right to arms. Said governments have no legitimate authority to regulate, limit or restrict a citizen’s choice of armament, nor their possession, ownership or use of any firearm, unless the weapon is used to harm another or threaten harm.